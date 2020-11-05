Looking for something fun to do this November?
From kids’ crafts to dessert recipes, the Highlands County public libraries have plenty of activities for patrons that want to get creative this month.
Try one of the programs listed below, or check out a book or magazine on a new hobby you want to learn.
Curated Reading Experiences
The libraries are offering two reading programs, one for children and one for adults.
Adults can participate in “Books & Beyond” by taking a handout on this month’s recommended author, Jeff Shaava.
The handout includes instructions for a family tree craft project and an apple pie recipe.
November’s theme, in honor of Veterans Day, is historical fiction set during American wars.
Children can enjoy “It’s Lit!,” which has weekly activity ideas to go with the book “Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs.
For information on the programs, call 863-402-6716 or visit your local branch during open hours.
Kids Craft Bags
If you have kids or grandkids looking for something fun to do at home, check out the libraries’ craft bags.
Each week, the libraries will provide craft bags with simple projects for children to take and make at home. The theme this week is “caramel apples.”
If you miss a week, just ask if there are leftover bags the next time you come in.
And if you aren’t comfortable coming into the library, call ahead to pick up craft bags through the Friday morning curbside services.
NaNoWriMo
Calling all writers!
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), when writers around the world challenge themselves to write 50,000 words in 30 days.
While the libraries are not holding any official events, writers are welcome to come use the public computers or bring their own laptops to use the libraries’ wifi.
You can learn more about NaNoWriMo by visiting nanowrimo.org.
Current hours
All three branches of the Highlands County Library System are now operating during these hours:
- Tuesday through Thursday open inside 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,
- Friday open for curbside 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open inside 1-5:30 p.m.,
- Saturday open inside 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have questions about any goings on at the libraries, you can contact your local branch by calling during the above hours: Avon Park Public Library, 863-452-3803; Lake Placid Memorial Library, 863-699-3705, and Sebring Public Library, 863-402-6716.