When speaking about literature, there are many forms it can take. Literature can be a form of entertainment and a form of education. It can be a form of preserving history and it can be a form of making history. Literature can even be a form of reflection. For the individual, reflection is not just a way of seeing themself on the page, it’s a way of assuring and celebrating their purpose on the page as well. And although the act of reflection may seem like a quite normalized experience for some, this experience is rare and vastly limited to consumers who identify as LGBTQ+ or are a person of color. And even for those who aren’t, it’s just as important for them to see what our world genuinely looks like in literature, and to teach there’s significance and space for all humans in life and on the page.
So with the gift-giving season coming up, it’s important to be purposeful and intentional with the literature you plan to give. Whether giving to a child in elementary school, a young adult in college, or an adult in the workforce, there are plenty of books to give that will allow for a true reflection of the world and a celebration of all identities who inhabit it. To help with your search just a little, here’s some wonderful book recommendations to get your mindful giving going.
For the Young Readers: “The Proudest Blue” by Ibtihaj Muhammad – Written by Ibtihaj Muhammad, “The Proudest Blue” is a children’s book that tackles strength and resilience in the face of social adversity. The story follows Faziah on her first day of school and her older sister, Asiya, with her first day of hijab. While Asiya’s hijab is a beautiful ocean blue, not everyone at school sees it this way. Words directed toward her are hurtful and create cultural tension, but through this, Asiya learns new ways to stand strong and proud of who she is. Her story is a wonderful celebration of the experiences of children of color and those who wear hijab, and it’s a perfect read for any child in need of an uplifting story.
For the Young Adult Readers: “This is My Brain in Love” by I.W. Gregorio – In this highly rated novel, Gregorio writes of two teens, Jocelyn Wu and Will Domenici, who struggle with mental health challenges and find each other amongst the aroma of Chinese cuisine. Both have big goals for their junior year, from directing a short film to earning an editor position for the school newspaper. But when Jocelyn’s family restaurant begins to suffer, both Jocelyn and Will are simultaneously thrown into helping the restaurant stay afloat. Stakes are high in this entrancing novel, but Gregorio manages to intertwine family prejudices and the stigma attached to mental health within it all.
For the Adult Readers: “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi – Deeply moving and stunningly raw, Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom” follows a family of Ghanaian immigrants experiencing depression, addiction and grief. Her story’s protagonist, Gifty, is the daughter of a suicidal mother and the sister of a brother who died of overdose. But although grief is swirling all around her, she’s determined to discover the scientific basis for the suffering she so often witnesses. Through her scientific research studying neuroscience, Gifty begins asking the tough questions on life and loss. It’s a novel that grapples with science, faith, religion and love, and is truly meant for anyone needing a powerful, emotionally searing story.
