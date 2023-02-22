Want to know a secret? I am not a reader. But don’t be too shocked. I’m not saying that I don’t read. What I am saying is that I am not what most of us consider a “reader” to be.
In other words, I don’t plow through dozens of books each month. Rather, I am a selective reader. I take my time reading books, re-reading sections of stories over and over again to savor a beautifully written passage or to gain a deeper understanding of a difficult section.
Back when I was in school I liked math class best and when I became a teacher, I even taught mathematics. During my time teaching I discovered something about students like me, those who preferred math over reading, tallying over talking and facts over feelings – they do much better with nonfiction books. Students with a fondness for figures seem drawn to informational texts. They prefer learning about factual things and events to reading a story made from someone’s imagination.
If you think this might describe you, I have good news: Reading nonfiction fosters critical thinking skills and builds vocabulary and language competency. Still, it can be difficult to know where to begin with nonfiction. While most of us are familiar with the fictional genres such as romance, mystery, inspirational, or horror, we are not as aware of nonfiction genres. Most popular nonfiction can be grouped into these genres: historical essays; biographies, autobiographies or memoirs; travel guides and travelogs; self-help and instruction books; guides and how-to manuals; and cultural commentaries.
If you or someone you know struggles with reading or finds it difficult to get through some books, maybe you should give one of these recent nonfiction books a try:
“The Escape Artist: The Man who Broke out of Auschwitz to Warn the World” by Jonathan Freedland (940.53 Fre)
“Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston” by Gerrick Kennedy (921 Houston)
“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners” by Margaret A. Burnham (342.73 Bur)
“Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times” by Azar Nafisi (809 Naf)
“Trap Kitchen: Mac n’ All Over the World” by Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith (641.822 Jen)
“Home Therapy” by Anita Yokota (747 Yok)
“The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Wings, and a Hit” by Ron Shelton (791.4372 She)
“Adventures of a Transplanted Gardener: Advice for New Florida Gardeners” by Ginny Stibolt (Fla 635.909 Sti)
To learn more about the Highlands County Libraries visit us at www.myhlc.org where you can find access to our calendar of library events or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page.