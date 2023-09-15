Snakes, skulls, paw prints and a thrilling time outdoors is the way many students at the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County will remember their two-day summer camp at Archbold Biological Station in Venus this year.
After traipsing through the Florida scrub, the love for science in the great outdoors began to ignite in students. So, Archbold and the Boys & Girls Club developed a plan for a five-year partnership to keep that love for science alive.
“The Archbold experiences have been a highlight for many Boys & Girls Club kids this year,” Janice Rearick, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County, stated. “We have been the grateful recipient of a wonderful generosity on the part of the [Archbold] Biological Station scientists and its supporters.”
Archbold began the relationship with the organization on Feb. 22, when Highlands County schools had an early release day. Students headed to Archbold after their early dismissal, and they thoroughly enjoyed their day exploring Florida scrub and becoming acquainted with native plant and animal species. The joy on their faces ignited a passion for Archbold to serve this organization.
Soon after this successful field trip, Archbold planned a two-day summer camp for the students at the Boys & Girls Club. The late Paul Ebersbach and Donna and Robert Lloyd George sponsored the camp, said Dustin Angell, Director of Education at Archbold.
“There were 14 students and two teachers who attended this summer’s two-day ecology camp,” Rearick stated. “Each one came away with their own stories to remember and an experience that they tell me, will be a happy memory forever.”
George McKenzie Jr., a National Geographic Society award-winning photographer who is stationed at Archbold, said, “I’m a black wildlife photographer from Brooklyn, New York, and once I heard that the Boys & Girls Club was coming to Archbold, I knew I wanted to be a part of the camp.
“I operate in a predominately white profession,” McKenzie said. “And I want to show kids that they can be anything they want to be. I tell them, ‘You need to be a good human being and follow your dreams and desires.’”
McKenzie said, “When I talk to kids of color, they often ask me, ‘Why do you do white people’s work?’ I explain to them that not everyone can be a basketball star.”
McKenzie plans to follow up and visit the students at the Boys & Girls Club, and he hopes that the camp at Archbold will help these children see that they have a variety of occupations open to them, such as a scientist or wildlife photographer. McKenzie’s dream is for people to defy stereotypes, choose any career they want, and be open to surprising relationships across racial lines — just like his close relationships with his rural redneck friends.
Rearick also hopes that the camp at Archbold will be life-changing for students. “It is the intent that we may be able to select a new group to attend each year,” Rearick said. That way, more club members will have the experience, and each “class” of Boys & Girls Club Ecology Campers will have a chance to encourage the next group to be part of it.
For the next five years, students will be able to experience the two-day summer camp thanks to a gift from Carter Leidy, Page Leidy, and Frances Leidy, Angell said.
“It is an honor to be able to look forward to five years of summer ecology camp,” Rearick stated.
The timeframe will mean that an entire cohort of elementary students – from fifth grade (those who attended this summer) down to kindergarteners (those who may attend in 2028) will have the extraordinary opportunity to learn from researchers and scientists in-the-field, studying the local Florida scrub habitat.
“This age group was profoundly impacted by learning gaps created by the pandemic school closings,” Rearick stated. “To give them a boost, both academically and experientially, is a big step toward, potentially, mitigating some of those skipped learning opportunities. And did I mention, the experience is a lot of fun, too?”
“Summer camp makes the things you are learning in school real,” Angel said. “It gives you a scaffold. It can be hard to understand concepts from a book.”
The camp provides students with hands-on activities to help them learn about plant biology and weather, topics they are learning at school. In addition, students were able to connect with scientists at Archbold, providing them with real life models of people who were employed in a scientific field.
“I love being an outdoors science educator,” Angell said. “It doesn’t matter if they are familiar with the outdoors or not. As long as they have an attentive adult and feel safe, they will love it every time. I’ve had kids tell me that our summer camp was better than Disney World.
“Since Highlands County does not have big science museums or universities, Archbold is a really important resource for these rural kids,” Angell explained.