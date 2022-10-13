MOORE HAVEN — It’s no secret rural communities typically take a backseat to urban areas in terms of getting the latest in technology. But Glades Electric Cooperative is doing something about that and has partnered with Conexon Connect to bring high-speed fiber broadband to its members.
The broadband announcement was made last month during a ceremony on the Glades County Courthouse in Moore Haven and Glades Electric Cooperative CEO Jeff Brewington said roughly 20% of the Co-op’s members have no internet access at all, let alone high-speed internet, which makes things like working from home or telemedicine visits possible.
“We’ve heard our members’ frustrations, we’ve heard our elected officials’ frustrations about the current service or lack thereof,” he said. “Today Glades Electric is ready to be the solution. We are ready to light the way once again with the construction of a world class fiber-to-the-home network that will open up a new world of opportunity for our members.”
It’s an ambitious undertaking that will take three years and $50 million to complete, which is why Glades chose to partner with Conexon Connect, a company with an excellent track record of working with electrical cooperatives to bring high-speed internet to rural communities at an affordable price.
The Connect, powered by Glades Electric Cooperative, network will offer three pricing tiers, ranging from 100 megabits per second for $49.95 per month to $99.95 per month for 2 gigabits per second.
“Availability without affordability, and it’s not really available to you,” said Conexon Connect CEO Randy Klindt. “Our goal is to make the same level of service available here as you could get anywhere in the country.”
One of those present for the announcement was State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who said the broadband project helps close the digital gap between rural Florida and the larger cities.
“This is a great day for rural Florida,” Tuck said. “You know, three years ago, high speed internet broadband was a desire, it was a want. Then a little thing called a pandemic happened, and now is a necessity.
“We can no longer sit by while kids are trying to go to school from home, people are trying to work from home, we need to be able to offer everything to our residents. They deserve that. So thank you so much to Glades Electric for taking this initiative. This is going to be life changing for everybody in rural Florida.”
Glades Electric Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Koukos addressed the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday and said the project was essentially a return to its roots for Glades Electric.
“We were founded because larger providers would not bring electricity to our communities,” she said. “And we feel like today broadband is is the new electricity and we want to be part of the solution for this for our communities. It will enable remote school, work and telemedicine opportunities that are not available to many of our members. And of course, it improves economic development opportunities in our areas as well.”
Not only will the project benefit the Co-op’s members, it also will help Glades Electric with operations.
“For us as a cooperative, it will enable smart grid capabilities that will allow for improved outage response, better load balancing and more efficient electricity delivery,” Koukos said. “We think it’s a win-win.”