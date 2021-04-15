LAKE PLACID — There are a number of ways to arrive in Lake Placid. You can drive on U.S. 27, or come from the west via State Road 70. Last week, Tony Turiano from Fort Pierce was air bound in his glider when he ran out of lift and ended up landing at the Lake Placid Airport. It was not planned, but when glider pilots see mostly blue ski they know they may have lost their lift and need to find a safe place to land.
Turiano started out at the Seminole Lake Glider Port near Clermont, Florida around 10 a.m. His attempt was to fly 500 kilometers at 70 knots. He made his first ever visit to Lake Placid, around 2 p.m. Luckily, he found the airport rather than having to land in a pasture or cattle field. He landed safely on the runway of Lake Placid Airport.
Three seasoned pilots came to his rescue: John Marss had a plane; Smokey Pelot, who describes himself as “an an airport bum,” who is licensed to take up gliders, and pilot Curt Ruggles saw him land and came to help him get airborne again.
Turiano is also a pilot and was an air traffic controller in Miami. He has air gliding in his blood and lives what Neil Armstrong once said about gliding, “It is the closet thing to being a bird.”
Glide pilots are known for their self-reliance and individuality. One sensed that when talking to Turiano.
Florida has great soaring conditions year round. Gliders depend on air, clouds and wind to get lift. They can reach a speed of 120 miles. When asked how far a glider can soar, Turiano said that a man in the 1970’s glided from Pennsylvania to Alabama and back. He left at sunrise and returned home at sunset. He thought that was a world record.
Gliding follows the theory that when a rising air current is found it can help the glider aloft only if the rate of the air current is rising faster than the rate the glider is descending. When a glider finds an average air current it can climb 1,000 feet in just three seconds.
Turiano did not break any records or bones last week when he safely landed his glider. With the help of three seasoned pilots from the Lake Placid Airport he was able to get aloft again, find a cloud and head back to Clermont in time for dinner.
Next time, he may prefer to visit Lake Placid via U.S. 27 in a car. Or not!