SEBRING — A year of challenges didn’t deter the Sebring High Class of 2021 of making it a successful senior year and a productive and rewarding high school experience.
About 315 seniors received their diplomas Saturday at the Sebring High School Graduation Ceremony at the Alan Jay Arena. Family and friends of the graduates (up to six guests for each graduate) showed their support and their proud feelings for the graduates.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said, “Each year our football team has a motto that Coach Scott comes up with to guide their season. In the past he has picked ones like “All In,” “Bleed Blue,” and “How bad do you want it?”
This year’s motto was, “Overcoming Everything.”
“When I think about this school year and this class of students, I realize how perfect this motto was and how it not only described what our football team would have to do, but would also describe what our entire school would need to do to have a successful school year or a school year at all for that matter,” Ervin said.
You’ve all overcome so much to be here today and been willing to do so much to have the opportunity to attend school face-to-face. You’ve had your temperatures checked this year more times that you probably have in your entire life, you’ve masked up, gone through gallons and gallons of hand sanitizer, quarantined and COVID tested, she said.
Most importantly, with everything going on in our world, you’ve stayed united and not divided, Ervin said.
“We expect great things from each one of you,” she said. “We expect that you will use your gifts and talents to represent yourself and your family well and be productive members of our society.”
In her address, Ervin said this class has once again had to deal with the loss of a precious classmate.
“Cope will forever be in our hearts and minds. I know that he would tell you to be strong and overcome your heartbreak,” Ervin said. “He actually left you a message in your yearbook about living life to the fullest. Please continue to support each other and cherish your friendships.”
Sebring High senior Cope Garrett Brewer died in a vehicle accident May 8.
At the start of the Presentation of Graduates, Cope’s brother, Wade Caleb Brewer accepted the diploma on behalf of his brother. All in attendance offered a supportive round of applause during a touching moment of the graduation.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the graduates did an amazing job of persevering through a challenging year.
Senior Class President Mariana Chams presented the Class of 2021 History.
Chams said despite all the obstacles she wanted to share some of the successes the class had in the past year as she related highlights from sports and academics.
The Bailey Medal, which recognizes the graduating seniors who are the most considerate of others was awarded to Genesis Cornesea Shannon and John Allen Rogers.
The School Board Citizenship award went to Cheyenne Lynne Middleton and John Allen Rogers.
There were 14 recipients of the “Gwen Sanders-Hill” Scholastic Achievement Award.
Prior to the graduation ceremony a few graduates shared what graduation meant to them.
Jasmine Hinton said, “It’s a great day, special day, a wonderful day that I as waiting for this whole week.”
She will be going to work at Publix supermarket.
Brandon Robey said, “It’s a gateway to the next chapter in my life. Enjoying it for as long as I can.”
He plans to continue is studies at South Florida State College.
Isabel Rodriguez said, “It means everything to me. I finally did it. I accomplished what I have been dreaming for, for three years since I graduated early and now I can start and do my dream job like I planned on.
She will be enlisting in the Air Force and plans to become an aerospace engineer or munitions specialist or a para-jumper, which are the forces that jump out of planes.
