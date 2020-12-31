SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 19, families lined up at the Highlands County Jail to get some help with hot meals, groceries and toys for the little ones for Christmas.
“I feel it’s like giving back,” said Rashida Graham, among those selecting gifts for children in their family. “Some people don’t have enough money to get Christmas presents. This helps.”
Santa Claus made a visit as families drove up to receive help. It was like several other programs to help at Christmas. This one, specifically, helped those with a loved one and/or breadwinner in jail or who was recently released but hasn’t yet found a job.
Fortunately, they have “GOALS” through the Highlands County Jail: “Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills,” a program that over the last two years has become more than just a way to help employ former inmates.
Shirley Johnson, formerly Major Shirley Johnson of Avon Park Correctional Institution, now runs GOALS for Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.
“He thought I’d be the best fit to roll out with it,” Johnson said. “I love it.”
They had a similar program at APCI, Johnson said. Every Florida state prison, through the Department of Corrections, has a way to help inmates re-enter the community on a more solid footing than they had. GOALS is the same.
Inmates get vocational training while in jail, and a certificate to help them get a job. Johnson works with employers — district and general managers or supervisors — to find places for inmates to work.
“You would not believe the number of people willing to give a second chance,” Johnson said.
Through other community partnerships, the program also maintains a “store” of clothing for inmates to shop for new attire, as needed, for their upcoming jobs. Johnson said partners have also helped secure transportation, even if that’s just a bicycle until a person can get their driver’s license reinstated.
Community partners in that effort, Johnson said, include Legacy Bicycles in Sebring and Highlands County Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer. Some inmates don’t have an identification card, Johnson said, so GOALS helps with that.
Some inmates have to learn to ride a bicycle.
“[They’re] 22 or 23 years old and had no idea how to ride a bicycle,” Blackman said. “One who never rode one in his life learned to ride a bike. These are things we take for granted on a daily basis.”
The program also finds inmates a place to stay. Some are homeless when jailed, Johnson said, and need that extra help. Some even come in without shoes.
“We will get the ball rolling,” Johnson said.
Blackman said most inmates in county jail have relatively minor offenses — traffic infractions and suspended licenses. Those with major offenses get sent to prison. The partnership includes probation and parole agents, he said, and the community business partners help ensure former inmates can now meet their probation obligations.
Blackman couldn’t say enough about Johnson’s drive and ability to bring in partners to sustain and grow the program.
Several partners with the program took part Friday to help distribute the gifts, including George Ridenour of Tri-County Human Services Inc. Jail Alternative to Substance Abuse (JASA). As he loaded gifts for delivery to families, he said the program reaches out to area churches to gather gifts.
Stacy Landress, senior supervisor of the Sebring Probation Office, said the GOALS program and the Christmas gifts and food on Friday help him and his staff to let inmates know they have support.
“It let’s them know we’re not here to lock them up but to get them re-entered,” Landress said: “To improve their lives, not hurt them.”
When all was done Friday, the program had helped 100 families, Johnson said, with toys from Dollar General, food from Living Body of Christ Food 4 the Blessed, as well as hot food from Publix Supermarkets, and sponsorship by both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office GOALS program and Department of Corrections Probation and many area churches and families.