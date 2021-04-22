LAKE PLACID — If you’ve tried to go in the front door at Golden Corral on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid lately for the lunch buffet, forget it! But, then again, you might want to stay and go over to speak with Claudia Tharp. She’ll take your employment application. Who knows, you could go from being retired or jobless to being a hostess, cook, server, or even the assistant manager when the newly renovated restaurant opens June 1.
With the advent of social distancing, buffet-style restaurants took a hit and the popular style of serving yourself wasn’t that great of an idea. So, the Tharp family, which has owned the Lake Placid Golden Corral since 1990, decided to go back to what got Golden Corral started in the first place. The chain was originally a steakhouse, with a small salad bar. Over time, it became known almost exclusively as a buffet.
Ray Tharp and his wife Claudia will be managing the GC Grill House by Golden Corral when it opens to the public. Ray says they will have a nice luncheon menu with favorites like meatloaf and fried chicken. In the evenings, they will switch gears to grilled steaks and foods you’d expect a steakhouse to offer. At first, they plan to have an abbreviated menu of 20 to 30 choices and grow from there. Plus, customers can indulge in a mixed drink or cold beer from the full alcohol bar.
Although the familiar long buffet line will be gone, a fresh soup and salad bar will still be available on a much smaller scale. The soup and salad will be offered as a stand-alone meal or can be added to the menu items.
The interior of the large restaurant will be able to accommodate 190 hungry customers. The floors, walls, and pretty much everything was ripped out and replaced. Another new surprise is the addition of ‘Dumplin,’ a metal, almost full-sized, long-horn steer mascot. ‘Dumplin’ was auctioned off at the annual Wild Game Dinner and the Tharps had the winning bid on him. He’ll be standing outside to great you when they open the doors.
As far as employees, about 20 of the original staff will be returning. But with expansion, another 50 will be hired. That’s why Claudia Tharp will be at the restaurant Monday — Friday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., helping fill those spots. If you want to be part of the team, call her at 863-464-1151 or stop in.
Ray Tharp said that over the past few months COVID-19 fears have diminished somewhat. People are returning to those buffet-style eateries. So, he let the cat-out-of-the-bag and said you might just see another Golden Corral Buffet pop up in Sebring in the not-too-distant future. They have some kinks to work out yet and are doing their research.
For now, the Tharp family misses all their regulars and out-of-town guests. They are hopeful the wait will be well worth it and everyone will enjoy their new GC Grill House by Golden Corral in June. You’ll see ‘Dumplin’ out front.