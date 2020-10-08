SEBRING — The residents of Golf Hammock in Sebring decided to get people energized to get out and vote. We all know this is a very important election, especially with all the additional pressures from COVID-19. Everyone’s vote is important to this country’s future.
“My friend and I are captains of Precinct 24 and we wondered what we could all do to show our patriotic support,” said Millie Grimes, organizer of the event. “We had quite a few people express interest in our ‘Patriotic Parade’ and we’re happy with the turnout. We had some special signs made with patriotic sayings on them and wanted this to be a fun event for everyone.”
Quite a few residents in their golf carts lined up around the tennis courts. Some of the signs read, “We Love America”, “Voting is not only a right, it’s our power” and “There’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter.”
The cart Grimes was on had a famous quote by Susan B. Anthony, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it!” How true those words are even today.
Susan B. Anthony was a well-known women’s rights activist and social reformer who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement.
“We just want to spur people to get out and vote. It’s our No. 1 priority right now,” said Joan Carlson.
“We want to show we have Biden/Harris supporters here in Golf Hammock. Even though this area is primarily republican, we can make a difference,” said Ken Coss.
“This election is so critical, people need to all get out and vote. Everyone has a voice, so let it be heard,” said Grimes.