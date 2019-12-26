LAKE PLACID — Staring at the inside of four walls is supposed to be the epitome of boring, but not when those walls have been painted by muralist, Keith Goodson. State Farm Agent Terri Conley hired Goodson to paint a mural in her office at 139 Tower St. in Lake Placid.
The mural that Goodson recently finished embodies the spirit of Lake Placid.
“Since I began the agency, I have always wanted to incorporate Lake Placid into my office,” Conley said.
With the caladium fields, orange groves, lakes and iconic Happiness Tower, the mural certainly represents the Town of Murals. Goodson also integrated the vintage clock that is located in front of Wauchula State Bank, cows point to the town’s agricultural history and the blue heron is a nod to the lakes and wildlife and their importance to the area. A clown riding in a little red convertible is another highlight of the mural.
Conley said most offices have large acrylic signage with the agent’s name and company logo. She said she didn’t want that and asked the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce for recommendations for an artist. Eileen May, executive director of the chamber, gave her Goodson’s name.
Goodson is a well-known artist, especially in Lake Placid, where he has painted more murals on walls and inside buildings than any other muralist. He has also refreshed many other murals done by others.
“I would recommend other businesses to have murals,” Conley said. “It was not as expensive as I thought would have been.”
Goodson drew Conley an artist’s rendering that she was thrilled with. The only thing she changed was the color of the clown car from a blue to red. The painting took about a week to complete. Conley said she would welcome anyone who wanted to see the latest mural in her office.