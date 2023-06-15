puppet 1.JPG

Michele Young, left, and Harley Jones are surrounded by the puppets that either Young or her mother designed. These 17 puppets, including three done by her mother, are just a part of the 30 some characters that Young has created. The puppets above, Tallulah, left, and Tressie, were created to entertain and educate children attending Vacation Bible School last week at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof. 

 ALL PHOTOS BY CINDY MARSHALL/STAFF

FROSTPROOF – A local puppeteer carries on a family tradition of designing puppets and creating a fun show that teaches children about Jesus.

Michelle Young, 55, of Frostproof, just finished a week of entertaining children at Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Frostproof with the adventures of puppets Tallulah and Tressie. For five days last week, Young and her puppeteer sidekick Harley Jones, 19, also of Frostpoof, introduced Bible verses to approximately 30 children attending the VBS. The children range in ages kindergarten through 12 years old.

Recommended for you