FROSTPROOF – A local puppeteer carries on a family tradition of designing puppets and creating a fun show that teaches children about Jesus.
Michele Young, 55, of Frostproof, just finished a week of entertaining children at Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Frostproof with the adventures of puppets Tallulah and Tressie. For five days last week, Young and her puppeteer sidekick Harley Jones, 19, also of Frostpoof, introduced Bible verses to approximately 30 children attending the VBS. The children range in ages kindergarten through 12 years old.
For example, on Wednesday night, June 7, the Bible verse that they focused on was "Peter denied Jesus three times before the rooster crowed." Each night was a different verse and a different show.
Young said, "I try to include in my script a way for the kids to learn about Jesus and have a ball doing it."
She writes each script, which is about a 10-minute show, so the children have fun in learning about the Bible.
"I like doing the puppets because it makes learning about Jesus fun for the kids," Jones said.
Young reviews the VBS material provided by the church to create a script for her puppet show. This year's theme was Twists & Turns so the puppets' stage featured various board games and game pieces as props.
Jones' mother Karen Jones serves as the stage hand who helps create the stage designs and props. In addition to building sets and props, Karen Jones takes pictures and video tapes the production.
"She's like our stage hand," Harley Jones said of her mother.
Even Harley Jones' 16-year-old brother Bowen has been recruited. He helps with the heavy lifting when setting up the stage. They coaxed him to break out of his shyness by doing a puppet for them in one show.
Harley Jones teamed up with Young eight years ago to be a puppeteer in the Children's Church. In 2015, this puppet duo put on their first big Christmas production which included several children working the puppets. Jones started working with puppets when she was in third grade. Young admitted that the Christmas show is much larger and more involved. This show is generally one hour in length.
Young and Jones mostly handle the smaller shows such as VBS, Easter and Halloween, but at Christmas they recruit more kids to help. They even did a Christmas show at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring last year. Jones loves playing the lead character in the shows.
"I liked being the lead. It felt important cause you can tell about Jesus."
Jones, who is home on summer break from attending the University of Miami where she is studying Marine Biology and Criminology, admitted that generally her puppet character is always trying to keep Young's character in check and balance.
"I'm always the calm one. Michele is the crazy one," Jones said of their characters. "I am the voice of reason. I am more level headed and try to keep her on track," she said as she pointed to Young. "She's like the Nutty Professor."
Young admitted that she loves to play the whacky character that drives Jones' character nuts.
"It's my mission to make Harley laugh," during the show, Young said.
She shared a story about the time her puppet character stuck its finger in a light socket and then she began jerking around the stage with her puppet. Jones admitted that it was hard to keep a straight face and not laugh. Their giggles are contagious because when they start laughing, the children follow suit with giggles.
Jones said, "It's the best thing ever when they laugh."
She admitted that even though there is a script for them to follow, she loves to ad lib a bit to make it fun. She seemed unsure how her newfound stardom started.
"I don't know how I got recruited to do this," Harley said.
"She was a natural," Young chimed in quickly.
Young, who has had years of experience in working with puppets, volunteers with the children weeks before the show to prepare them on how to handle their puppet. She teaches them how to do hand movements to make their puppets move and show expressions. Then they have to work on voice control. She guides them on how to emphasize words and create a character voice.
Young, who has a full-time job in Avon Park, started working with puppets when she was 8 or 10 years old with her mother, Betty Gilliam, when they lived up north. Her mother had done puppet shows for 40 years starting in the 1970s in the church.
"She was creative," Young said of her mother.
Her parents moved to Florida and then Young moved to Florida 18 years ago from Michigan to take care of her parents who are now deceased.
Young inherited her mom's puppets and still has three of them. Her mother's first puppet was called Trudy Patootie. Young also has Butch and Grandpa which were two puppets originally made by her mother. She even restored them since they were aging. It was like giving them a facelift.
"I gave Butch a nose," Young said. "Trudy got some new hair and a basic makeover."
Young has made approximately 30 puppets herself, 17 puppets she still owns, 10 of them she has sold or given away. That includes a puppet named Venus that she gave Jones. Her puppets have even been sold outside of Florida with one puppet going to her cousin in Tennessee.
Michael and Karina Harney, a couple in the church who came from Nicaragua, asked her to make three puppets for them to send back to their church in their hometown. Their 3-year-old son, Jaun Michael, fell in love with the puppets and Young even made him one.
She is currently working on refurbishing the goat from the Christmas Puppet Show on the Circle in Sebring.
"It's very dirty and it's old so the material is fragile," Young said of the goat puppet. "I'm trying to fix it and clean it but may have to redo the whole head."
Young sews most of her puppets by hand.
"I just learned how to sew on a sewing machine. I hand sew all the puppets," Young said. "The furry ones are hand sewn."
Young proudly carries on her mother's tradition and takes great pride in every stitch she sews on her puppets. Her mother's legacy lives on as Young teaches the children at her church the art of puppetry.
"I think it's in the blood," Young said.