FROSTPROOF – A local puppeteer carries on a family tradition of designing puppets and creating a fun show that teaches children about Jesus.

Michele Young, 55, of Frostproof, just finished a week of entertaining children at Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Frostproof with the adventures of puppets Tallulah and Tressie. For five days last week, Young and her puppeteer sidekick Harley Jones, 19, also of Frostpoof, introduced Bible verses to approximately 30 children attending the VBS. The children range in ages kindergarten through 12 years old. 

