By the early 1970’s Grand Funk Railroad had become a juggernaut. In spite of being shunned by radio and belittled in the press, the Flint, Michigan trio refused to be denied. Rabid fan response and massive record sales would force the naysayers to sit up and take notice.
The 1969 Atlanta International Pop Festival would prove to be a launching pad for GFR. Based on the overwhelmingly positive crowd response, they were signed by Capitol Records shortly after that performance.
On July 15, 1973, the band released their seventh studio album, “We’re An American Band.” The record puts on display a well-oiled rock ‘n’ roll machine firing on all cylinders. This was Grand Funk (they dropped “railroad” from their name with this release) in the midst of their most potent and prolific artistic output.
The set opens with, “We’re An American Band,” one of the all-time great rock ‘n’ roll anthems. With that instantly recognizable drum intro, the intensity immediately blows wide open as Mark Farner rips into his savage salvo of lead guitar work.
The song became Grand Funk’s first No.1 hit on Farner’s 25th birthday. Second single, “Walk Like A Man” would reach No. 19 on the charts.
Adding keyboardist Craig Frost as a full-time member and renowned musician Todd Rundgren on production duties gave the record a fuller, well-rounded sound, To quote the title of 11th studio album, this record is packed with “good singin’ and good playin’.”
Third track, “Creepin’” is just what the title would imply. Oozing in with a creepy keyboard and a funky bassline, the song sludges along at half-speed, warning “you best wake up before tomorrow comes creepin’ in.” Farner’s psychedelic guitar leads are icing on top of the all-too-prophetic lyrics.
The band enters a full gallop with “Black Licorice” and does not let up. Farner and drummer Don Brewer share vocal duties while new guy Frost is given room to display his keyboard prowess.
Slowing things down again “The Railroad” is one of Grand Funk’s most beloved songs and a concert staple. It spins the tale of the hardworking life that is building railroad tracks across the land. Sledgehammer and locomotive sound effects give the feel of a movie soundtrack. Excellent mood, tone and tempo. Both Farner and Frost shine again. The vocal chants in the chorus provide perfect texture. The song is art.
Closing out the album is “Loneliest Rider.” A moody telling of the American Indian and the abuses suffered at the hands of the white man. A haunting rhythm provides just the footing for Farner’s forlorn vocal delivery.
“We’re An American Band” is still considered Grand Funk’s high-water mark artistically and best-selling, most critically acclaimed record. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and spent one week at No. 1 on the Cash Box, and Record World album charts.
In a career entering it’s 52nd year, Grand Funk has had 19 singles enter the charts. Eight of those ranked in the top 40. Two number one singles including the Gerry Goffin/Carol King penned Little Eva song, “Locomotion.”
So far the group has 13 gold and 10 platinum records with sales exceeding 25 million copies worldwide. In 1971 the band, which also includes bassist Mel Schacher, would sell out Shea Stadium in a mere 72 hours, faster than even The Beatles.