For those of you who do not know, this is the tale of one rock band and two incredibly reckless, ill-informed events. One resulted in major loss of life. The other has the potential to do at least that much damage.
The band (justifiably) in question is Southern California rockers Great White. The Los Angeles based band formed in 1977 and were popular throughout the 1980’s and ‘90s. Hits included the Ian Hunter cover “Once Bitten. Twice Shy,” ”Rock Me” and “Save Your Love.”
Sadly, this band will not be remembered for its successes but rather for its failures.
On the evening of February 20, 2003, Great White’s world would change forever during a performance at The Station, a tiny nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island. During the show, pyrotechnics were set off by the band’s tour manager. The flames ignited acoustic foam in the walls and ceiling.
Within one minute the club reached “flashover.” According to wisegeek.com, “Basically, flashover is a cataclysmic escalation of a fire in a contained space, caused when heat radiating down from the ceiling ignites not only the combustible material below, but the airborne gasses released by that material.
“When that occurs, the entire area fills with flame from ceiling to floor, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius (1832 degrees Fahrenheit). The best-case scenario for escaping a flashover is somewhere around 17 seconds.”
Almost before panic could ensue, the club was engulfed in flames and thick, toxic smoke. The result: 100 dead, 230 injured, leaving only approximately 136 unscathed, physically speaking. It was the fourth deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.
Moving forward to 2020 and the band are again making poor decisions that are putting people’s health at risk. As their biggest hit goes, you’d think a band once bitten would be twice shy.
On July 9 in Dickinson, North Dakota, the band played to a packed house who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with not a mask in sight. According to reports the event was city-approved. Perhaps the mayor of Dickinson should talk to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before anymore event planning.
In their defense the band has said they “are not in a position to enforce the laws” regarding social distancing recommendations. “We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.”
It is difficult to understand the band’s decision to perform under these unsafe, reckless and irresponsible conditions. Especially in light of their past grievous errors in judgement.
Even more seemingly egregious is what one might consider to be the complete lack of responsibility on the part of the event coordinator April Getz who, according to msn.com, quoting The Dickinson Press said, “We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don’t have any. I guess it’s one of the first events this year that didn’t get canceled and was approved by the city; we’re all very, very excited about it...”
“It’s one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that’s their personal choice. We’re leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend.”
Times are hard and being made even harder by our ever-present enemies — greed and ignorance.