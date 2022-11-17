SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun winter sports Media Day event was held at the Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, Nov. 12. It was a day to recognize the county’s high school athletes gearing up for the soccer, basketball, competitive cheer, girls weightlifting and wrestling seasons. Some of the athletes who will be playing are still competing in their respective fall sports.
Each of the county’s three high schools had two hours on Center Stage, where they were interviewed by Publisher and President of the Highlands News-Sun Tim Smolarick, who asked the coaches about their sports.
Lake Placid started off the event and showcased their athletic teams, followed by Sebring and then Avon Park.
Cheerleader Jrewkayla Allen of the Lake Placid cheerleading team, in her first year on the team, stated she joined because of the school spirit, especially through a turbulent time for the team, and wanted to be a part of that atmosphere. Her coach Michelle Candeletta said Allen has demonstrated the desire to improve through the dedication she puts in. She added that she is starting to see her competitiveness come out, which will help the team when they go to the state championship.
Both expressed their appreciation for the Media Day event, even though they were nervous. They liked the fact they had the opportunity to bond with their teammates and show the community what cheer is all about.
The Event Sponsor was Florida Lakes Surgical and Florida Lakes Spa, while the Center Stage Sponsor was Nucor.
The Vendor Sponsor was MidState Garage Doors & Services. Bingo was enjoyed throughout the day and was sponsored by Blue Marlin Marble Kitchen & Baths.
The Hitts Nutrition sponsored the “Most School Spirit” competition and the winner will be announced shortly.
As each team left the stage, the athletes received Media Day T-shirts sponsored by Bowman Steel.
Those who were unable to attend the event were able to watch the festivities on Facebook Live thanks to Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center, which was the Facebook Live Sponsor.
Each of the high schools has a sponsor, Lake Placid High School athletics sponsored by Seminole Tire; Sebring High School teams were sponsored by Tom Barrett, RE/MAX Realty Plus; and Avon Park High School athletes were sponsored by Long’s Air Conditioning.