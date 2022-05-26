LAKE BUENA VISTA — Saving the galaxy this time is gonna take more than a dance-off. Beginning Friday, May 27, guests visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort better get ready to crank up the mixtape and blast off on an awesome intergalactic chase through time and space in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!
This new family-thrill coaster matches the “grandosity” and fun of the blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, featuring those legendary cosmic outlaws — Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill). The innovative attraction is another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and debuts as part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.
Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT. Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to create the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. That is … until something goes wrong and the Xandarians call the Guardians of the Galaxy for help.
The first ‘other-world’ showcase pavilion
Star-Lord visited EPCOT as a child and loved the experience so much, he suggested the Disney park as the perfect place for Xandarians to connect with Terrans. The Wonders of Xandar pavilion features three main sections:
- The Galaxarium is a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect Terra and Xandar — reinforcing the notion that we’re all born of the same space dust. The Xandarian supercomputer, Worldmind, provides narration in the Galaxarium and gives context to the stunning visuals.
- In the Xandar Gallery, guests learn more about the Xandarian people, culture and history – including the heroes of Xandar — through specially crafted displays including models of starships and a Xandarian city. The gallery also features excerpts from “Good Morning Xandar,” where a host interviews the Guardians of the Galaxy about their heroic deeds.
- The pavilion tour concludes in the Phase Chamber, where guests instantly teleport from EPCOT to a Nova Corps Starcharter cruiser orbiting Earth. Here they learn about the Cosmic Generator, a piece of Xandarian technology that creates jump points – artificial tunnels in space allowing for rapid travel across vast distances.
An intergalactic chase through time and space
Upon reaching the Starcharter, guests quickly realize things are not going according to plan – or even 12 percent of a plan – when a massive being appears outside the ship …
Eson, a Celestial, has been watching Earth for eons and now intends to use the Cosmic Generator to jump back in time and change the course of humanity.
Nova Prime Irani Rael commands her top officer, Centurion Tal Marik, to contact the Guardians of the Galaxy right away and ask for their assistance (again).
The Terrans must evacuate the ship via Starjumper shuttles – small escape pods that launch from the Starcharter cruiser.
When the Guardians arrive on the scene, they reprogram the Starjumpers so guests can help them track down Eson, following the Celestial through a jump point on an intergalactic chase to save the galaxy. As Drax so matter-of-factly points out as guests prepare for their journey … if they can’t help stop Eson, “then you are likely doomed.”
A new kind of family thrill
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind offers several “firsts,” including:
- The first coaster attraction at EPCOT.
- The first reverse launch for a Disney coaster.
- The first Disney Omnicoaster, where vehicles make controlled rotations to always keep guests focused on the action.
- The first Walt Disney World attraction to feature the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Fun facts
- A Starblaster ship rests in a docking stand outside the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, the first full-size version of this Xandarian ship ever built.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the longest fully enclosed coaster in any Disney theme park and one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.
- The attraction covers more than 200,000 square feet, with its main show building stretching longer than an American football field. This massive structure’s foundation contains more than 80 miles of rebar and 9,000-plus cubic yards of concrete. By volume, four Spaceship Earths would fit inside this show building.
- Academy Award nominee Glenn Close reprises her role from “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Nova Prime Irani Rael, the leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps.
- Disney Imagineers were on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” to film with the Guardians for this new attraction.
- Composer Tyler Bates from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films created more than two hours of new music for the attraction’s score.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind features more than 75 minutes of original content.