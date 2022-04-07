SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative has been a local leader in supporting America’s strong relationship with Israel. They have held major breakfasts, sponsored tours to Holocaust Memorials and Museums in the state, as well as hold monthly luncheon meetings where compelling speakers have shared their passion for Israel.
HAII will hold their next luncheon meeting, Wednesday April 13 at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lake in Sebring. The public is invited to hear Dr. Ernie Schmidt talk about the rebirth of Israel.
Dr. Ernie Schmidt has been a pastor for over 25 years in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana and Alaska. He has taught Bible, Theology, and Pastoral Theology at Northland Baptist Bible College, Pillsbury Baptist Bible College and Faith Baptist Theological Seminary for about 30 years. He also served as Seminary Dean and Interim President at Faith Baptist Bible College and Theological Seminary. Dr. Schmidt has led 17 tours to Israel as well as tours to Egypt, Jordan, Greece and Turkey. His topic will be “The Rebirth of Israel.” He will be sharing key historical events that led up to the rebirth of Israel as a modern nation.
The format for each luncheon includes arriving at 11:30 a.m., ordering your own lunch off Chicane’s special menu, meeting new friends, and learning more about Israel. The lunch and meeting ends promptly at 1 p.m. No reservation is needed. Bring friends and you can share a table with them. The location room for the meeting will be listed in the hotel lobby.