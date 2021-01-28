The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative has the mission “to vigorously support, strengthen and promote the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Israel through grass roots efforts designed to influence government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Over the past years the Initiative has done much to speak against anti-Semitism, educate the community via monthly luncheons featuring gifted speakers, and offer day trips to various Holocaust museums and memorials in the state of Florida.
The Initiative members sponsor luncheons with guest speakers during the winter months. On Wednesday, Feb. 10th they will hold their first luncheon of the year. It will be held at Chicanes at the Inn on the Lake in Sebring. The luncheon is open to the public. Meet there at 11:45 a.m., order your lunch off the menu, meet new people and hear a compelling presentation. Safety precautions will be taken for social distancing.
The speaker Feb. 10th will be Catholic priest, Father Ronnie Sison. He is currently pastor of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park. His engaging presentation is titled, “Lessons from Catholic-Jewish Relations, a Model for Healing Divisions.” He will discuss the positive effects of documents written during the Vatican II Council and how they have served to build positive and loving relationships between Christians and Jews.
Father Sison earned his master’s degree in philosophy and his Licentiate in missiology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. His talk will be enlightening to Christians of all denominations as well as area Jews.