The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative consists of a large number of Highlands County residents who support our longtime relationship with Israel. The groups holds monthly meetings in Sebring to learn more about Israel, and to never forget the Holocaust.
In lieu of last week’s monthly meeting, 50 members and friends took a bus trip to visit the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida at 55 Fifth Street South. Two years ago they visited the Holocaust Memorial in Miami.
The museum is only one of three American Alliance of museum accredited Holocaust museums. It boasts an outstanding collection of visual art and holds the largest collection of Holocaust material in the Southeastern United States. The walls contain photographs, documents and testimonies of Holocaust survivors who have settled in Florida.
The mission of the museum is to honor the memory of innocent men, women and children who suffered or died in the Holocaust. The museum is dedicated to teaching the members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides.
The museum was founded in 1992 by Walter and Edith Lobenberg, both of whom were German Jews who escaped persecution in Nazi Germany by immigrating to the United States. It moved to its current location in 1998.
Cyndi Bailly from Sebring was one of the trip visitors. She said, “I have been intrigued by the Holocaust and so wanted to visit the museum.” Tina Cohen had been to the St. Petersburg Holocaust Museum five times. “I needed to go back, that is why I joined this trip. This museum is as impressive as the one in Washington D.C. Some things you never forget.”
Before Hitler created the “Final Solution,” life for German Jews was very normal. They led lives of loving families. They considered themselves Germans first and Jews second. This all changed when Hitler came to power as he blamed the Jews for all the problems and misfortunes the country experienced after World War I. The museum tells of the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jews and anyone resisting their treachery.
A box car that held hundred of Jews on their way to their deaths is the center point of the museum. The docent told of how the women and children were the first to get off the train and led immediately to the gas chambers.
The agony came much sooner. A car that normally was able to hold a few people or a few horses was packed with up to 140 people. There was no water, no food and the stench was horrific. Oftentimes the cars would sit packed with prisoners for days before it left for the concentration camp. And often it would sit days at the camp before it was unloaded full of those who died along the way, the sick and the starving.
There was little air to breath and each car was almost totally dark. When the prisoners came off the cars the bright light confused them as the guards struck them with their bayonets and hurried them off to their deaths, victims of cruel experiments or hard labor. What was most demeaning is that many people were actually charged for a one-way passenger ticket.
The current special display, told in photos, traced the Frank Family from their normal life to their hiding until they were discovered and sent to their deaths. A copy of the “Diary of Anne Frank” was on display.
Another section pictured the Warsaw Ghetto. It was 1.3 square miles with 350,000-500,000 Jews imprisoned until Hitler’s Final Solution was activated. Fourteen people lived in one room and they were worked to their deaths or starved as the SS destroyed their synagogues, businesses and homes beginning November 9, 1938. Hitler’s motto, “The Jews shall be annihilated in our land,” was written on the wall of the room telling of the life in the ghetto.
Dr. Howard Kerner who has spent years researching the many Christians and Muslims who actually put their lives in peril, told the story of a number of brave men and women who did extraordinary feats to help many Jews escape the horror.
Kerner has spoken a number of times to the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative of the many Christians who came to the aid of the Jews. He headlines each speech with the quote, “Why don’t we know the names of the good?”
He acted as guide for the visit last Wednesday and he spoke to the visitors about Sufism. It is a symbol of tolerance, nobility and humanism and told the story of eight Muslims who put their lives in jeopardy.
Noor Inayat Khan was half Indian and half American. She was a radio operator who was dropped into enemy territory so she could relay first hand what was happening. She was arrested and imprisoned many times but escaped to continue her heroic work. She died a prisoner at Dachau.
Abdol Hossein Sardari was the Iranian Consul to France. He saved thousands of Jews using an ingenious ruse. After gaining the trust of the Germans, he convinced them that Iranian Jews were not Jews, hence saving over 2,000.
Si Kaddour Benghabrit was the Imam of the Grand Mosque in Paris in which some 600 Jews were hidden and saved through his genius, cleverness and compassion.
Khalid Abdul Wahab saved two large Jewish families by sheltering them in a stable on his farm in Tunisia.
The lessons learned and told during the tour of the museum have not quite been learned, as today we see a tremendous rise in anti-Semitism especially on U.S. college campuses and abroad.
One program the museum has created is “Trunks of Hope.” The trunks are available to teachers as a tool to teach about the atrocities of Nazism. Each trunk is packed with videos, books and stories about the Holocaust, teaching children about the concentration camps and then helping them to never forget.
The trip led by HAII (Heartland American-Israeli Initiative) President Justine Devlin was a moving and often sad experience, shocking how one man could entice a nation to murder over six million Jews and five million Christians, homosexuals, gypsies clergy, Jehovah Witnesses and other innocent people from throughout Europe.
The next meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative will be Wednesday April 8 starting at 11:45 a.m. It is held at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lake in Sebring. It is open to the public. The topic will be, A Conversation with Annette...a Holocaust survivor’s daughter sharing her family’s fears and triumphs. You order and pay for your lunch, enjoy visiting with others to discuss our long time relationship with Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East and listening to a compelling presentation.