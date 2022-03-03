Rabbi David Nesenoff is internationally known to tell stories and teach lessons that not only captures his audience’s attention and imagination, but are transformative and motivational.
Nesenoff will be the guest speaker at the Wednesday, March 9 luncheon meeting of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative. The luncheon is open to the public and will be held at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. His topic is “Happiness Is A Serious Business,” (especially in these times).
Dr. David is profoundly moved by the recent events in the Ukraine as he is a grandson of Kiev immigrants who fled from the Russian tyranny. Many of his family were killed by the Nazi and his very namesake is buried in a massive grave of 100,000 in Babi Yar.
Known as a global expert on Israel and anti-Semitism, Nesenoff has spoken to over 700 communities and colleges throughout the world. He was keynote speaker at the Global Symposium on anti-Semitism at Yale University and recently spoke to thousands in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Rabbi’s encounter at the White House with the then dean of the Washington Press Corps, Helen Thomas, where he exposed her deep antisemitism, was globally newsworthy. That international story not only affected the world — but transformed David’s life as well.
Nesenoff’s presentations are delivered with inspiration, great lessons and a lot of humor. It is not to be missed. He says, “Some people are living in misery and some are dancing jubilantly, even under the worst circumstances; I enjoy sharing the reason why!”
If you have never attended an HAII (Heartland American-Israeli Initiative) luncheon, Rabbi David Nesenoff’s talk is a great reason to attend. You will leave inspired and filled with joy and hope.
Bring your friends. Gather at 11:30 a.m. March 9th at Chicane’s. Order lunch off the special menu, meet new friends, find out about the Initiative’s mission and listen to a world renowned expert who has the ability to talk about serious topics in a humorous way.
No reservations are needed. But if you plan to bring a larger group contact HAII President Bobby Lee at brigglee@gmail.com to be sure the chef at Chicane’s has plenty of their delicious menu items.