SEBRING — Laurie Cardoza Moore was the guest speaker at the Wednesday, May 12 last luncheon meeting of the season of the Heartland American-Israel Initiative. The mission of HAII is to “support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass routes level among government, representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Moore spoke to the members and guests two years ago and was invited back because of the timeliness of her message. She was chosen as one of the Top 100 people positively impacting Israel. She also is on the Tennessee Textbook & Instructional Quality Control Commission.
She received a wake-up call with the discovery of anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and Anti-American content in her children’s textbooks. This began her quest to bring awareness and change through every avenue she could. It led her to the development of PJTN...Proclaiming Justice to the Nations. She shared her passion, to fight the indoctrination in U.S. Public schools by those trying to dismantle our Constitutional Republic.
Moore spoke of the many schools across America where school boards have introduced changes to the meaning of words in order to indoctrinate and propagandize our youth by using euphemisms like “equity” “diversity,” “justice” and “inclusion.”
She offered the guests books and videos to support her arguments as well as presented many current curriculum that propagate anti-semitism and disregard of the fact that the U.S. is not a democracy but a Constitutional Republic. “The truth is not being taught in our schools,” she said. ”We have not paid attention to school boards who do not represent our values.”
Moore quoted Hitler’s comment, “Let me control the textbooks and I will control the State.”
In response, Moore has gone on talk shows and social media. She once spent four months trying to remove six school board members perpetuating anti-Judeo-Christian ideals saying “enough is enough.” She was successful.
Euphemisms abound for example where meaning of words like “Illegal: are softened to “Undocumented” and where the Holocaust is regarded as just a simple genocide “The Holocaust stands by itself. What other group has ever been targeted? No one,” said Moore.
“Critical Race Theory” is another idea couched in falsehood commented Moore. It is actually an academic discipline formulated in the 1990’s and built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. “It does not reflect documented history,” Said Moore.
During the 20th century a number of regimes underwent Marxist-style revolutions and each ended in disaster. The body count in the Soviet Union, Cambodia, Cuba and other places account for millions of deaths. In many of our schools and universities this theory has expanded to reject our Declaration of Independence. It is an attempt to overthrow capitalism and the American Dream. And if anyone today challenges them they are labeled Racist or White Supremacists.
Moore called upon the audience to do their research. “Go to school board sites. Once you know how the game is played you can react to keep America America and stop the indoctrination of our children to hate our country. She asked each guest to send a text asking the Florida Department of Education to adopt the standards proposed by PJTN. Simply email commissioner@FLDOE.org.
Moore emphasized that “The cavalry is not on its way! It will take us an we must relay the truth of our history. When we begin to show up at school board meetings and ask questions we can bring change. Also consider becoming a mentor in schools.”
For complete and in depth details and writings, how to report a community issue, how to form a group to react or to get on their mailing list, visit www.PJTN.org. For the purchase of books and videos for your own personal education or to present to church groups, service clubs and other organizations visit www.PJTN.org/store.