The Highlands Art League (HAL) held their first artist reception in many months on Friday evening July 3. This special exhibit has a deep meaning and message. Some of the works focus on today’s COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were encouraged to move forward, while trying to be safe and cautious, by other venues in Highlands County,” said Janell Marmon, HAL’s manager.
Artist receptions at their Museum of the Arts (MoTA) are always free. HAL does also offer classes and programs taught by professional artists. The class and fee schedules will be posted online when available.
“Beverly Marshall has created some amazing pieces linked to the pandemic. Some of her other amazing works from past and present are here as well,” said Marmon. Marshall is an internationally award winning artist.
Donna Van Assen and Jackie Yore attended the reception. “We’re so happy this was open. It’s great to see all the art work. My son is an artist in Jamestown, New York,” said Van Assen.
Marshall’s work is so emotional it reaches deep into your soul. With some of those works on display focused on the pandemic, they are so real and current in their statement of what we are facing today.
‘Blind America: Its Overflowing Shores of Red’ drew the attention of many guests. “This is how blind the population really is,” said Marshall. “We’ve had devastating hurricanes, police brutality, rampant racism, murders. We’ve lost our sense of liberty. I try to show that in my art. This is where we are right now. America is blind and lost.”
Several of her works in the exhibit were done on Facebook live. Each of them took several weeks to complete.
Susan Gunter will soon be taking over as HAL’s Director as Marmon is retiring after a successful year with HAL.
“Beverly’s works are thought provoking, very emotional and a sign of the times,” said Gunter.
The turnout was phenomenal, especially for the current situation. Everyone entering was masked. Beverages were available to attendees, but due to the virus, no food items were served.
In addition to the art exhibit, music was provided by local singer, songwriter and guitarist, Jenna Schaller.
Gunter showed off a treasure that was found while she and some of the Board members were cleaning out a storage closet.
“This is a painting of the Founder of the Highlands Art League back in 1967. Her name was Arnette Schenk. What a historic treasure it is for us!”
Please watch for any upcoming events as they are planned when they are able to move forward. There will also be classes offered. You can visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org