SEBRING —Last weekend there was a flood of activity down on the shores of Lake Jackson, as two of the newest and very exciting forms of racing ventured to Highlands County. The inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup debuted on Lake Jackson; the United States debut of the MotoSkate was hosted at the Jack C. Stroup Civic Center.
The events took place on July 17-18 and featured racing action from men, women and youth athletes. There were motorized surfboards and motorized skateboards in a competitive environment.
The racing included MotoSurf race, JetSurf Electric Challenge relay race, JetSurf Tube fun race and MotoSkate Exhibition Race.
With surfboards being a big part of this event, the Highlands Art League (HAL) took an idea that was discussed at a recent Tourist Development Council (TDC) meeting.
How can we create an event where spectators and race family members can have some fun while they’re here?
HAL set up a tent during the racing telling people where they could paint personalized surfboard logos. Cardboard surfboards were created by participants that were judged, with prizes awarded that were furnished by the promoter.
Cost was just $5 to enter and paint over in the Visual Arts Center (VAC) on Lake Jackson. In air-conditioned comfort, participants could paint with a fast drying alcohol ink, colored markers or crayons.
The event was open to children and adults. Unfortunately the weather was not favorable for a few hours on Saturday afternoon. However many people found shelter until the heavy rains blew through.
Piper Branca, age 6, created her colorful surfboard with butterflies, a small crab, a mermaid and some pretty flowers.
“I found out about the event from a friend,” said Frank Branca, Piper’s dad. “I’m a skate boarder and even used to own a shop, Gator Board Shop, for six years.
“Piper enjoys being creative and this will be a lot of fun for her today.”
Yale Hartt, age 7, had a turtle, crab, dolphins and other sea creatures on his decorated surfboard.
There were crayons and markers of every color, along with many different stencils. Mermaids, turtles, crabs, flowers, bees and dolphins gave everyone a great variety to choose from.
Jayson Weatherhead, age 5, decided to make a turtle on his surfboard along with some creative art work of his own design.
“I really like turtles. I saw one once but he was underwater.”
Having an activity available during waterfront events is a great idea. This not only draws visitors, but local residents as well. Whatever the art league decides to offer during the next event is sure to be a lot of fun!