SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is offering eight weeks of fun for kids age 7-12 to enrich their art experience. The Creative Kid’s Summer Camp is a hands-on arts and craft camp led by certified teachers and volunteer activity assistants.
HAL’s mission is to encourage emerging and evolving artists of all ages and to positively impact our community through the celebrations and exploration of the arts.
“Our Kid’s Summer Camp runs from June 6th through July 29th,” said Marcia Davis, treasurer of HAL and coordinator of the summer camp. “There is a different theme every week as follow: Week 1 – Art: A Nature Adventure, Week 2 – Media Exploration, Week 3 – Storytelling in Art, Week 4 – The Art of Outer Space, Week 5 – Ocean Art, Week 6 – Art History, Week 7 – STEM and Week 8 – Summer.”
Each week is different so children can attend one, two or all eight weeks and have a different art experience each week of camp. The cost of the camp is $150 each week. Kids will bring their own lunch and will be offered snacks during the day.
“The camp runs from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., a full 10 hours each day. We created the unique timing to accommodate the needs of working parents.”
There are two certified teachers, Faith Cone and Kristy Harris. The activity coordinator, who assists the teachers, attended the Ringling School of Art and Design. This is will a fun and educational camp that will keep kids interested, excited and will stretch the limits of their imagination. There will be lesson plans as well as organized creative free play.
“We’ll be holding an open house at the end of camp,” Davis said. “All attendees during any week or weeks will be invited to attend with their families. It will be a showcase to enjoy the art and recognize the work of these young artists.”