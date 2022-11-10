SEBRING — The Highlands Art League hosted the 55th annual Sebring Arts & Crafts Fair in downtown Sebring on Saturday November 5th. As in past years, vendors setup in Circle Park, around the Circle and down the spokes of the downtown streets.
This fabulous event allows artists and crafters the opportunity to display their works. This is the perfect time for locals and visitors to start their holiday shopping. Not only did attendees have fun browsing, but there will also be entertainment and plenty of food.
‘The Out of Hand Band’ performed live on the Circle Center Stage while attendees could purchase lunch at one of the many food trucks. While many people brought their own chairs, there is shaded outdoor seating in the park.
On Kid’s Street there were clowns, face painting, crafts, games and much more. Toby’s Clowns and pet adoptions highlighted this fun area. Binko the clown walked through the park making children smile.
One of the highlights of the event was HAL’s ‘Emerging Artists’ juried art competition. Twelve local High School students were able to showcase their artwork to win scholarship money donated by Duke Energy. First place received $600 with awards also given for second, third, honorable mention and People’s Choice.
HAL also hosts their annual ‘The Kid’s Summer Art Camp’. This camp is where many local young artists get their start at this type of interactive event.
The HAL Sponsor tent was manned by Deb Klipper, Gloria Peters, Marcia Davis, Larry Felder and Colin Sutphin.
Many vendors were set up around the Circle with things such as clothing, jewelry, plants, art, holiday items, candy, nuts, glass, candles, pet items and wood works. The smell of kettle corn and funnel cakes filled the air.
Eileen and James Jackson were browsing the vendors. “We really like this colored glass art. It’s very unique”.
Verline and Jerry Martis were sitting in Circle Park. “We’re just enjoying the music and the beautiful weather with the nice breeze today.”
Bobbie Clark walked around the Circle with her big dogs which are Hungarian Vizlas’s. “Myrtle is the mama and her kids here are Hugo and Irene”
Debbie Hefflinger was trying on different scarfs. “I love this rainbow one. The colors go with everything. It’s different and very unique.”
Kid’s were checking out some scary Halloween displays sponsored by local businesses in Circle Park.
The weather was fine with a nice breeze and plenty of Florida sunshine.
“The Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival has come a long way and it’s thanks to the participating community and donations from sponsors that keep this festival alive and growing. We are so happy to have another successful year!”