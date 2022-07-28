SEBRING — On Sunday, July 24 the Highlands Art League (HAL) held an afternoon reception for Colin Sutphin to mark the opening of his exhibit at the Museum of the Arts (MoTA) titled: ’70 Years of Art.’
“Drawing has been a life-long desire for me,” Sutphin said. “My Mom gave me a pen and pencil with some paper during the war to keep me occupied.”
One of Sutphin’s earliest works is in the exhibit: ‘Woody Woodpecker.’
“My art started with a school sketch in 1950,” he said. “It was of Woody Woodpecker when I was just a kid. In elementary school I had one particular teacher that encouraged me and gave me the freedom to draw whatever I liked.”
Sutphin says the exhibit, his first solo one at HAL, does comprise samples of his works over a 70-year period. It’s a journey through his different phases of art. He enjoys doing cars, landscapes, spacescapes, modern art and night scenes to name a few.
Eric Mendez and Victoria Schleicher were browsing through his works. “They are beautiful and so realistic. It grabs your eye and makes it hard to walk away.”
One of his works was started in 1954. He did some oils on it in the 1960’s but didn’t finish it until 2012.
Oil is not his favorite medium, but this particular painting called for it.
While Sutphin was in the military the other GI’s would pay him to draw portraits of their girlfriends or moms.
“I picked up a few needed extra bucks that way.”
He took some classes at Ohio State University to hone his talents in drawing commercial landscape renderings.
“I started landscaping with a truck and wheelbarrow and it evolved into a business.”
Sutphin enjoys doing historical vignettes for his hometown of Reynolds, Ohio. While doing the historical works he discovered another avenue he enjoys, writing. He writes up historical references to go with the vignettes.
Carol Breckenridge found the perfect work for her home and asked Sutphin to sign it for her. She loved how colorful it was.
Artist Jean Cormier and her husband Jack Waddell were enjoying the exhibit. “We just love the moon works!”
He was fortunate to have some of his family members present at the reception including Emily Sutphin and Bastian Perschino (his grandchildren) and son Rod and wife Jennifer. They were all very proud and pleased with the exhibit turnout.
Sutphin is part of a local writing group. That’s where he met Dan Brown, a local musician, who is also a writer. Brown provided background guitar music at the reception.
Sutphin says he and his wife were both artists who were active in the summertime sidewalk art shows.
“In my retirement I have rekindled my desire for fine art. Currently I am into mostly dry media like pastels and pencils.
“As an octogenarian, most of my waking hours are spent at the drawing board.”
Sutphin’s exhibit is at MoTA (next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre) from July 24-Sept. 3. There is no cost to view his exhibit.
Please visit HAL’s website for hours of operation and other information at www.highlandsartleague.org.