SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) hosted a reception to open their newest exhibit titled, “Snowbirds and their Fine Feathered Friends.” This exhibit showcases the exciting art work of 14 artists in a variety of styles.
This is a celebration of all kinds of art work from winter snowbirds and friends and includes mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastels, pen and ink, charcoal, colored pencils, photography and sculptures.
The works on display are from both local and regional artists. Those artists are Doug Hardman, Sandra Wenig, Scott and Jacque Kimel, Mary Lou Herald, Dave Zeller, Alice Hanson, Gary Wyatt, Brenda Fishbaugh, Laura Maze, Marion Zellers, Arlene Glendenning, Dennis Stuart and Carolyn Curie.
Doug Hardman is a snowbird from Michigan. He likes to work in watercolors doing landscapes, birds, animals and people. “When I was in my 40’s, my son gave me ‘You Can Paint Too’ by Bill Alexander as a Christmas gift. I started in oils, but the smell made me change to watercolors. There is no white paint when doing watercolors; where there is white, it’s actually the paper showing through.”
The team of Scott and Jacque Kimel are wire art sculptures from Babson Park and Georgia. “We work in copper or aluminum. Some of the wire is colorized. We look at a lot of trees. The Bonsai work was inspired by a trip to where a friend worked and they had those trees. I couldn’t get it out of my mind until I made one,” said Scott.
Mama’s Boy’s is a sentimental pastel work created by Mary Lou Herald. “Those are my two boys from the 1960s. Pat is the younger one; Tom is the older one. They always called themselves ‘we pals.’ To this day, they still are best pals.”
Dave Zeller started out with photography as a hobby. Once people saw his work, they encouraged him to show it. “I like to photograph birds, wildlife and nature. My favorite photo is ‘Sunrise at the Beach.’ I actually took this picture in Panama during a visit there.”
Colored pencil is Gary Wyatt’s choice of medium. He is having a solo show at the Merrick Art Gallery in July. “I’ve been doing this for about 20 years and am a winter resident from eastern Ohio. My favorite work is ‘Rusty Ford.’ I saw this vehicle in Ocala and took a picture and then created it in pencil.”
Guests could meet with artists who attended while browsing the exhibits and enjoying a variety of finger foods and beverages.
The exhibit is available for viewing from Feb. 21–March 28, Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MoTA (Museum of the Arts). They are located on Lakeview Drive in Sebring, next to Highlands Lakeside Theater. There is no admission charge.
HAL will also be having their monthly reception at the Clovelly House on Friday, Feb. 28th.
For more information, please visit the HAL website at www.highlandsartleague.org. Be sure to come out and view the all beautiful art created by our local artists.