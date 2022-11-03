SEBRING — Halloween is a fun holiday, but it’s not just for kids. Older folks can have even more fun dressing up and playing games. It can bring back pleasant memories of parties and Trick-or-Treating with their siblings and friends.
At the Palms of Sebring, people of all ages, residents and guests, enjoyed an evening of fun, games and spooky food and drink on Friday, Oct. 28. The community room was complete with all types of festive Halloween decorations.
“We’ve been excited all week,” said Activities Director Brittney Shahan. “The residents made a lot of the decorations and helped put them up. They went all out this year.
“Some of the local hospices donated to help make this event exciting. We’re serving cups of dirt with worms and monster sandwiches.”
Eileen Salzman dressed up as a patient in a hospital gown, with a blood pressure cuff and a thermometer. Daphne Taylor and Betty Hatch were a little scary as witches. Donna Klemm and Roger Jefferson were pumpkins. Cindy Wyss was a happy bunny with a flashing mask.
Martha Ball is one of the activity volunteers at the Palms. Her daughter Linda works there as an activity director, helping to create these fun events for residents and their families and friends.
“I worked here as a nurse and now it’s just fun to volunteer,” said Martha Ball.
One of the younger party goers, Eligh Gonzales, was dressed in green. “I am from the Green Rainbow Friends.” Kids who stopped in then went downtown to the Circle for more festivities.
Participants had some green alien juice and a dark witch’s brew for refreshment. Other spooky food included monster sandwiches (complete with olives as eyeballs), worms in dirt (gummy worms in a bed of crumbled Oreo cookies) and witch’s broomsticks (peanut butter cups with pretzel sticks).
After the snacks had been devoured by the scary creatures, there was music, games and a costume contest.
“The evening is a lot of fun for everyone. They get to dance and enjoy the socialization,” said Shahan.