SEBRING — Last year, when COVID was at its peak, Halloween was mostly forgotten. No gatherings, no sharing of candy, no ringing doorbells. Outside events consisted of a few, and much appreciated, Trunk-or-Treat events so kids could have a little break from the pandemic restrictions.
On Friday evening Oct. 29, downtown Sebring, around Circle Park and all the spoke streets, several thousand people came out to have fun, play games, socialize and get some of that Halloween candy!
Many local businesses and vendors were on hand to create this fun diversion for all. Some of those offering candy, little toys and prizes and games included Southern Shade, Highlands Hot Spot, Suncoast Credit Union, our local police and fire departments, Pinnacle Vision Care, Organically Local, Gigi’s Body Shop, Girl Scouts, Nutmeg’s and Bare Wood Market.
The CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) office had a cute photo spot. There was a very long line to take advantage of this fun opportunity. Lilah Polk (dressed as a coffee bag) and Ivy Cox (unicorn) took part in the photo shoot.
People brought out their pets decked out in their Halloween best. Polly, a Siberian Husky, came dressed as a Bee. Jennifer Ahern and her little Queenie were dressed as tigers.
Teresa Bejjoudi was one of the adults in costume. She was Lucille (Lucy) Ball, bright red hair and all and was offering face painting.
Dawson Norwood pulled a small flatbed with a large stuffed green alligator. He was little Steve Irwin.
The City of Sebring Police department had a cruiser on the Circle with the lights flashing. Sargent Bueford was handing out candy to everyone.
An Army tank was sitting on Ridgewood with Staff Sargent Chris Johnson and Sargent First Class Jeremy Warner guarding it. They had new Army recruit, Robert Clark, in charge of handing out candy.
Circle Park was the place for music and some dancing. There was even was a huge dinosaur dancing to the “Monster Mash.” Kids laughed at his antics and joined in the fun.
Izzy Gonzales (mermaid), Michael Gonzalez (werewolf) and Bailey Masters (Minnie Mouse), all cousins, were making the rounds to visit the vendors. The Hunke family walked around together as well with Dominic (dinosaur), Allison (reindeer) and Brantley (Baby Yoda).
Heavenly Scoops food truck was across from Circle Park where there were plenty of tables to enjoy a cold beverage and a snack.
This was an awesome turnout! So many people had the opportunity to get outside, visit with friends and watch their kids have some Halloween fun.