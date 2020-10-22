If you feel there is too much risk in trick-or-treating this year, or if you just want to stay home and have a family night, your local public libraries have all you need to have a fun Halloween night in. Get ready to hang some fake cobwebs and break out your punch bowl because I’m going to help you throw a fun Halloween party for your family.
To start the night off and get everyone in the holiday spirit, read a Halloween book or two, such as:
- “Froggy’s Halloween” by Jonathan London
- “Dino-Halloween” by Laura Wheeler
- “Carl’s Halloween” by Alexandra Day
- Goosebumps series by R.L. Stine
- “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Charles Schwartz
- “Horrible Harry at Halloween” by Suzy Kline
- “Turtle and Snake’s Spooky Halloween” by Kate Spohn
- “The Story of Halloween” by Carol Greene
After reading, carve your Jack O’ Lantern. If you have older kids, buy a pumpkin for everyone to carve. To make it a competition, video-call someone to decide who carved the coolest pumpkin. Instead of putting your kooky carvings outside, use battery-operated lights or a flashlight to make it safe for indoor decoration. If you have already carved pumpkins, you can visit www.myhlc.org and view the “Halloween crafts and treats” post for craft ideas.
It’s not a party without a soundtrack. Visit www.myhlc.org, click “Access Library Catalog” and do a search for “Halloween music CD.” Scroll through the results to find the perfect Halloween jams for your party.
Monster-mashing takes a lot of energy. Borrow one of these books for some spooky, yet satisfying, themed eats:
- :A monster cookbook: simple recipes for kids” by Sarah L. Schuette
- “Gruesome Grub and Disgusting Dishes” By Susan Martineau
- “Super ‘Wiches” by Marilyn LaPenta
Visit www.myhlc.org and view the “Halloween crafts and treats” post for even more quick and easy snacks.
After stuffing your gullet with freaky fun dishes, dim the lights, and get ready for a movie marathon. Make the night even more fun by moving the mattresses off the beds to the living room floor for a creepy family camp-out! Here are some family-friendly film suggestions:
- “Hocus Pocus” (1993)
- “Monster House” (2006)
- “Paranormal” (2012)
- “Goosebumps” (2015)
- “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” (2018)
- “COCO” (2017) (This is not a Halloween film. It is a beautiful story about Dia de Los Muertos which is celebrated by people of Mexican heritage annually from 12 a.m. on Nov. 1 through noon on Nov. 2.)
You can find many more film options at your local public library. You can also search the catalog at www.myhlc.org.
2020 has presented humanity with many obstacles but having fun on Halloween night is a no-brainer. We hope to see you at the library borrowing items for your low-key family Halloween party. Library staff wishes you all a spooky and healthy Happy Halloween.