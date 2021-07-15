ORLANDO — When making a day trip to the Orlando are, you have a lot of choices of where to go, where to eat. Hamburger Mary’s is a unique place for some good food and fun. They are located next to the train tracks in downtown Church Street Station.
Mary’s is not for everyone, so please go online and check out the entertainment before you go. It is adult-themed and not suitable for children. There is comedic and vocal entertainment. Reservations are required; walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
A group from Tanglewood in Sebring traveled there recently. This is one of these venues where going with a group of friends is much more fun that going alone.
They have a full menu with gluten-free options. Sandwiches, gourmet burgers (their specialty), wraps, salads, tacos and much more are available. Prices range from $10-12. Check their website www.hamburgermarys.com for show dates, times and cover charge for a particular show.
During Saturday and Sunday shows, they also offer a brunch menu which includes omelets, pancakes, skillets or something called, ‘the yolks on you’ (a burger topped with an egg). There is also a dessert menu with choices like fried Twinkies and sea salt Carmel cheese cake.
Our Saturday show served lunch at 11 a.m. with the entertainment from noon – 1:30 p.m. The show is entertaining and very funny, but check out the website to view the content to see if that type of entertainment interests you. If it does, you’re in for some fun.
Mary’s is located in downtown Orlando’s Church Street Station district. This used to be a favorite nightclub and entertainment destination. It was opened in 1974 with a Dixieland Jazz theme. Its popularity faded out when the big theme parks opened their own entertainment venues.
There’s no longer any shopping in the area. It still has some lounges, bars and restaurants scattered around the train station area. The train runs right alongside Mary’s which is located at 110 W. Church Street (phone 321-319-0600).
A great place to go after good food and a fun lunch at Mary’s is Disney Springs. There you will have plenty of places to walk off your lunch and spend your money.