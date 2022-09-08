AVON PARK — Treasure Chest Thrift Store helps to fund Hands for Homeless, which feeds the homeless and food insecure locally. However, inflation in groceries and the increase of those in need of food, has put a financial burden on the nonprofit. The thrift store is located at 151 Robert Britt St., one block off Main Street behind Auto Options.
Hands for Homeless has seen a significant increase in those who need food. Perhaps the most worrisome is 40% of all those needing food are children, according to Hands for Homeless Executive Director Jane Breylinger. That was a significant increase in children from 30% the last week of August.
“It broke my heart,” she said. “The trend we are seeing is working families in motels or sleeping in cars because they have been evicted because the rent is too high. It’s the worst I’ve seen.”
Hand for Homeless is in need of a hand. There are several ways you can help and they’re fun. Shop while getting bargains at the same time. The Treasure Chest is loaded with gently used and new items of all kinds. There is something for everyone. Antiques, furniture, appliances. clothing, bedding, books, music, baby items and knickknacks are just a few of the items a savvy shopper will find inside Tuesday-Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The thrift store was consolidated from two smaller ones into 5,000 square feet of air conditioned shopping, perfect for those hot days or rainy days and we have an abundance of both. A small army of about 35 volunteers can help you find any item you wish and probably a few you didn’t know you wanted.
“They are caring and compassionate people who recycle goods,” Breylinger said of the volunteers.
It may not be spring, but it’s always a good time to clean out those closets and the garage and donate items to the thrift store. Baby items are especially in need at this time. Items should be new or gently used. The only items they will not accept are pianos and organs.
“We will take everything, including the kitchen sink,” Breylinger said.
Treasure Chest also supports those who were homeless and are moving into a new residence with items such as tableware, linens, cooking items etc.
Hot meals are provided at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday at 106 N. Butler Ave. Clothing is also given out on those days. Just food carries a price tag of $2,000 which is up from $1,000. The organization also provides food from a pantry, which has non-perishables and refrigerated items.
The amount of food being purchased by Hands for Homeless has doubled and so has the need for income to the thrift store. Last Monday, Hands for Homeless fed 54 more people than usual.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Hands for Homeless 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, Florida33825 or P.O. Box 240 Avon Park, Florida 33826. Food donations can also be taken to the Butler Avenue location.