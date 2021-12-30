In the United States, the celebration of New Year’s symbolizes the chance to refresh and set new goals through New Year’s resolutions. We celebrate this occasion by indulging in bubbly champagne, feasting with friends, and putting on extravagant fireworks displays. Most of the world runs on our same Gregorian calendar in which the year ends on Dec. 31 and begins on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. But there are several cultures that follow other calendars and celebrate New Year’s at different times of the year and with varying cultural and religious festivities.
The ancient Chinese lunar calendar, on which Chinese New Year is based, existed as early as 14th century B.C.E., when the Shang Dynasty was in power. It’s called the Lunar New Year because it marks the first new moon of the year. The Chinese New Year will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in 2022. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, also marks the beginning of the spring harvest season. Red envelopes filled with money are given to family and friends, sweet treats such as egg-filled mooncakes are eaten, and colorful dragons and lanterns are displayed.
Other countries also celebrate the Lunar New Year and each celebrate in their own way. In Korea, for instance, the Korean Lunar New Year is a three-day holiday where families give thanks to a bountiful year past, dress up in colorful attire called hanbok, and eat traditional sweet foods.
In Israel the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, begins on the first day of Tishrei during the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar (September or October in the United States). Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that ends with the blowing of the Shofar on the Yom Kippur holiday. During Rosh Hashanah, Jewish people around the world ask God for forgiveness for mistakes they’ve made over the past year and remind themselves not to repeat those mistakes in the coming year. Additionally, Jews toss bread crumbs into bodies of water to symbolize the casting off of their sins and perform Tzedakah, or giving back to those in need. The common greeting at this time is L’Shanah Tovah (“for a good year”). Rosh Hashannah was most recently celebrated on Sept. 7th and 8th, 2021 and will be celebrated again on Sept. 26 and 27 in 2022.
Raʼs as-Sanah al-Hijrīyah, Islamic New Year, marks the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Muslim Calendar and is celebrated by most Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It marks the Hijra (or Hegira) in 622 C.E. when the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina, and set up the first Islamic state. The date marks the beginning of Islam as a community in which spiritual and earthly life are completely integrated. The holiday is celebrated by Muslims the world over, though not with the same excitability associated with the month-long celebration of Ramadan. Raʼs as-Sanah al-Hijrīyah will be celebrated on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Diwali is a festival that celebrates the beginning of the Hindu New Year. The Festival of Lights, which it is also referred to, signifies peace and joy, the victory of good over evil, and the eradication of negativity and doubts from our lives. During this festival, people clean their homes and decorate every corner with lights. Families also share gifts amongst their loved ones and pray to the Goddess of wealth to bless them with health, wealth, and prosperity. Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, which typically occurs during October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Diwali was last celebrated on Nov. 4, 2021 and will next be celebrated on Oct. 24, 2022. According to Hindu mythology, the Prince of Ayodhya, Lord Rama, returned home with his wife Mata Sita and brother Lakshmana on Diwali after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana. The people of Ayodhya had celebrated their return by lighting rows of lamps and diyas. The lights of this festival signify the illumination of our inner selves with clarity and positivity.
Regardless of the country, culture or religion, New Year’s celebrations involve a reckoning with the past and a hope and promise for better days to come. The time is upon us to assess this past year, seek forgiveness for our indiscretions, and welcome the opportunity to improve. Maybe we need to learn new skills or get a better job. Maybe we need to become more tolerant of others. We are beginning a new year, full of possibilities. We can all start fresh and vow to be better in 2022.
May peace fill your world and love fill your hearts. Happy New Year!
