SEBRING — The COVID-19 virus has had an effect on almost every facet of life. Everyone is suffering to some degree. The service industry and our local musicians are in that group who have been devastated financially. But the human condition can be an amazing, resourceful and inspirational thing.
Enter Harry Havery.
Havery is the founding member of 1950s and ‘60s musical group, California Toe Jam. He is also a solo artist in his own right. Recently he spoke of his situation as a local artist in these times of daunting challenges.
“I lost all of my income literally within a period of about seven days,” Havery said. “The shows cancelled one after the other. All of my future shows, I have no idea what is going to happen with them. I didn’t mind taking a little time off at first but it was time to get back to work.
“A friend of mine hired me to do some Facebook concerts so I’ve set up 10 Facebook shows. I’ve already done three of them (at the time of this writing).
“What I would have gotten for a concert is already covered so what I’m doing is I’m putting out a tip jar (online),” explained Havery.”One hundred percent of the tips that come into my shows go to a non-profit organization that I’ve got set up called ‘I Have A Hope.’
“I’m using that money to help out people that have been affected — musicians, waitresses, waiters and some service people that I know. Any money that comes in, I don’t keep any of it. All of it goes to helping other people.
“I’ve got a recording studio and I’ve got two people that are in there recording right now,” he continued. “I can’t have any more than that because of everything. But if I have one person in one day, it gives me a chance to clean things up then I can have someone in a day later and it works out okay. So I’m doing a little bit of studio work too.”
These shows will not be California Toe Jam shows but rather solo projects.
“The band can’t really get together,” Havery explained “So the band is off limits for a little while.”
To find out when Havery will be performing on Facebook Live, you can go to his Facebook page. “I’m trying to do every Saturday night plus bonus ones during the week,” the Sebring native said.
“I’ve been playing music around here for 45 years,’ Havery recalled. “I started when I was 7 years old. The band has been together going on 36 years. I’ve never lived more than three miles from my home that I grew up in in downtown Sebring. I was born at Walker Memorial in Avon Park and raised in Sebring.
“Zig Zigler is a motivational speaker that I love. He has a saying that I’ve been trying to live by. And it is just this: ‘You can get anything you want out of life if you help enough other people get what they want.’ And that’s all I’m trying to do.”
“I just want to tell everybody to keep encouraged and it’s gonna be alright.”
For more information or to make a donation, go to www.ihaveahope.com.