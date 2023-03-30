LAKE PLACID – Bob Hartman may appear to be a laid back, easy going guy who spends his time in the Keys, diving for lobsters, and watching beautiful sunsets during happy hour but in reality he holds more than 120 patents of which more than 100 are related to caladiums.
When homeowners stand in awe, viewing the rich and vibrant colors of the caladiums in their yard, they can thank Hartman.
“I was always interested in scientific problem solving and applying these solutions to a business setting,” Hartman said. So he went to college to do just that.
Hartman received his PhD at the University of Florida in Plant Pathology and Entomology and a minor in Ornamental Horticulture. He enlisted in the National Guard and Reserves, serving for six years. After graduation he joined Ball Seed Company. In 1977, he established his own plant cloning business in Palmdale. After he sold his company, he worked for and managed several major horticultural businesses. He is responsible for developing new varieties of caladiums. He also works extensively to clean up and rejuvenate old varieties utilizing tissue/cell culture techniques.
Hartman has studied plants from all over the world, proving that he is a real problem solver. He uses cell culture to clone and rejuvenate plants, ridding them of disease and literally making them young again. He also breeds many new hybrids. Like famous inventors he tests and tests until he discovers a solution that works.
In 2000, he joined Classic Caladiums LLC in Avon Park. He is president and CEO. The company is owned by Abbott-IPCO in Dallas, Texas. His current motto is “to make caladiums all they can be.” He relishes developing new varieties that are sun tolerant and that have new colors with improved growth habits and hardiness. He and his staff also spend much time developing new production techniques which result in his performance bulbs.
Classic Caladium customers include nurseries that produce potted ornamental plants for the retail market including Home Depot and Lowe’s as well as independent garden centers. The company has 25 full time employees, 30 domestic seasonal and 80 H2A seasonal guest workers. They grow their caladium bulb varieties on 250 acres in Zolfo Springs and Wauchula as well as contract with Good Days Caladiums in Lake Placid.
Hurricane Ian last September really hurt the caladium business in Lake Placid putting the annual Caladium Festival in Lake Placid in jeopardy. However with the raised plastic bed production technique used by the company since 2018, Classic Caladiums experienced only a 15% loss due to Ian and therefore will be able to meet the demand of the summer festival with both bulbs and plants.
When attending the University of Florida, Hartman tested growing caladium bulbs in sand as there is unlimited sand acreage in Florida. Mulch land, where most of the caladiums are grown is in very limited supply and is governed by wetland restrictions, whereas sand acreage has fewer restrictions and is readily available.
When the bulbs arrive from the fields where they were dug and washed, they are dried and cured in Classic’s warehouse facilities in Avon Park. After grading and counting they are stored in plastic trays until boxed and shipped throughout the world.
Classic provides a de-eyeing service where the main growing point of the bulb is removed causing many dormant eyes to grow, resulting in a much fuller pot. They also provide a painting service where the tip of the bulb is coated with nontoxic latex paint, enabling quick orientation of the bulb during planting.
“We are a real team here,” Hartman said. “We have been incredibly blessed with a creative, hardworking, dedicated and innovative team. Each member plays an important role in making our enterprise so successful. None of our accomplishments would have been possible without them.”
In 1999, Bob’s wife Linda suggested he look into the caladium industry. He did and the rest is history. Linda is a retired teacher, the first teacher hired by Lakeview Christian School. They have four adult children. Their son Rob manages the Classic Caladium Warehouse. Hartman also has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I just love life. If it’s alive I love it and where there is water there is life,” Hartman said. Linda and Bob’s home is on the shore of Lake Grassy in Lake Placid. Bob raises a small herd of cows and has hobby plantings of everything from blueberries to pomegranate trees. He even dives occasionally for lobsters.
Hartman’s life philosophy can be summed up in his words, ”God created the world and gave it to us to explore. In my breeding program, I just rearrange what He has given us.”
To learn more about the caladium industry and receive planting tips and information, visit www.classiccladiums.com.