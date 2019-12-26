SEBRING — Every month people in the community enjoy a cup of coffee and a doughnut at Homer’s Restaurant while they interact with local law enforcement officers. The meeting is called S.A.L.T. which stands for “Seniors and Law Enforcement Together.”
The meeting is open to the public, regardless of your age. Community members get together and hear informational updates from local agencies. This month’s meeting was held on Tuesday and focused on holiday tips to help you be safe this season.
According to the S.A.L.T. council they are part of the triad, which is an organization consisting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association and the AARP. The purpose of this organization is to address the needs of the seniors in the community, especially as they relate to crime, victimization and the fear of crime.
Prior to the meeting there is time for socialization as well as getting a cup of coffee and a doughnut or two. Those attending meet and mingle with other community members as well as members of the law enforcement community.
The meeting was called to order by President Mike Flood, with the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation. Minutes of the previous meeting were read by Secretary Darlene Pinon-Earle. Comments were addressed.
There will be an Elder Fair at the Bert J. Harris Jr.Agricultural Center in Sebring on Jan. 21 that will offer ‘hands-only’ CPR. This is a non-certification class taught by EMTs. A dementia conference will be held on February 25th in Lake Placid. Please contact S.A.L.T. for more information.
During the meeting it was announced that Nell Hays, Crime Prevention Specialist for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, was retiring after 20 years of service. Sargent Kim Gunn will be taking over for Hays beginning in January.
Hays was presented with a card from well-wishers as well as a chocolate cake. Her plans are to enjoy her retirement playing golf.
There were two speakers at this meeting, including Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund and Gunn. They both offered safety tips during the holiday season.
Hoglund stressed slowing down and paying attention to what you are doing and your surroundings. Here are some of his tips: lock, lock, lock (cars, doors and windows), watch your belongings (cell phones, purse, credit cards), limit carrying cash, use credit, not debit cards and don’t let people you don’t know get too close to you, as it creates opportunities for them.
Gunn offered tips such as remember if you are away, stop mail and newspaper delivery and use timers on your lights to simulate occupancy, beware of those coming door-to-door to offer service specials (air conditioner checks, fixing things, etc.), don’t leave big boxes outside (like for electronics, computers, big-screen TV’s) to advertise valuables you received or bought and don’t buy items from people selling things on the street (like food products, gift items).
Other tips included making sure if you use a designated driver for an event that that person doesn’t consume any alcohol. Calls are being received saying the caller is from Social Security (they will not call you). Beware of those ‘spoofing’. These are the calls you receive with the same area code your phone is in. They are usually scammers. Don’t answer the call.
S.A.L.T. meets every third Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at Homer’s on Sebring Parkway.