SEBRING — One of Sebring’s iconic residents celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday, July 3. Haywood Taylor, the man who Haywood Taylor Boulevard is named for, is an important member of Highlands County. The road that bears his name runs directly in front of the Sebring International Raceway, making his name familiar to people around the country.
“During his years in business, he was a driving force in our community,” said Peggy Douberley. “He is such a super guy. We are happy to honor someone who was such a positive influence in the community who was always helping others and supporting various institutions.”
According to Douberley he was with First Federal, on the Airport Authority Board and a Rotarian, to name a few of his notable associations.
On July 3, a motorcade of 35 vehicles lined up at the First Methodist Church in downtown Sebring. Cars drove from the church to Taylor’s home on Hotiyee Avenue, off of Lakeview Drive.
“He’s not sure exactly what we’re doing, so he will be surprised,” said Douberley.
“Haywood is such an incredible person,” said George Hensley. He and his wife Nancy had a big poster and plenty of balloons for Haywood. “He always thinks of others first. As a Rotarian, he was always doing things for people. He’s also a loyal Seminole fan!”
Pastor David Juliano and his wife Alison were in line in their van. “It’s such a privilege to know Haywood. He is a local legend and is the kindest, gentlest and most humble man I have ever known. He never wants praise or recognition for himself. He sits in the balcony every Sunday. Those in the balcony with him have become his family.”
Mille Schrader has known Haywood since 1996. “He is a wonderful man. So much fun to be with. He is very community and church minded. I’m one of his balcony family members.”
Ashley Rape is a church friend of Haywood’s. She came with her dog, Roxy. Her vehicle had ‘Happy Birthday, Haywood’ on the window.
“He is extremely generous and it’s an awesome honor to know him. He makes the church what it is and is a very thoughtful person.”
The impressive motorcade left the parking lot with a police escort and traveled to the Taylor home on Hotiyee Avenue. Haywood came outside with his son, daughter-in-law and daughter. You could see that he was both shocked and touched.
“Dad is 92 years old today,” said Mike Taylor. “He is a big FSU fan as he went to school there.”
Cars, vans and even a motorcycle streamed down the quiet street. Horns and cow bells and shouts of ‘Happy Birthday, Haywood!’ were heard as people stopped briefly to wish him well and to drop off cards, posters and balloons.
“I’ve been blessed in so many ways,” said Haywood. “So many people here from my church. It means so much. I love them all; I love everyone here.
“I really don’t have room for all the cards I received,” he said with a laugh. “There are so many good people around here. My father came here in 1919 and I was born in 1928. I pray for our future as times are so difficult everywhere right now.”