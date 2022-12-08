AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance has the works of talented artist, Fred Leavitt, on exhibit for the month of December in their Museum Gallery. HCA hosted their monthly artist reception on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Guests could meet the artist, browse the exhibit and enjoy light refreshments. As always, the artist receptions are open to the public and are free of charge.
Fred Leavitt is a well-known artist with many forms of artistic talent. His current eclectic exhibit explores a range of his digital works from whimsical to unique biblical interpretations. He is a digital artist, photographer and musician, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
Leavitt has works in museums across the country and the Vatican Collection in Rome, Italy. He is a Pulitzer Nominee with four books of his works published.
“I got into digital imaging before it was taken seriously by professional photographers”, said Leavitt. “I was intrigued by how you could manipulate a photograph with a computer.”
Audrey Wyatt was interested in Leavitt’s ‘Day Three.’ “The Biblical meaning of the setting is very interesting. It’s excellent work.”
Tobi Pennell, a young man with dual enrollment at SFSC and Sebring High School, attended to ask Leavitt some questions.
“I’m taking a photography elective and I wanted to see if I could ask the artist some questions about photography.” Leavitt sat down with him and shared his experience and knowledge.
Another student, Rebecca Erekson, attended at the suggestion of her art professor. She was browsing the exhibit. “I like his color contrasts. They’re different and very interesting.”
“I traveled to 32 states and shot hundreds of rolls of film for my ‘Seven Days of the Creation’ series. I would take pieces out of various photographs, bend and blend them into an image that was a visual rendition of a biblical passage. As many as 68 photos were used to make one illustration. The project took a year to complete.
“My rendition of ‘The Ten Commandments’ is more intense. I strayed from the literal interpretation of a passage and went into the conceptual.”
Leavitt explains that eight of the Ten Commandments have an implied threat. Do this or what happens? He says that it was the ‘what’ that caught his imagination. In this series he focused on exploring the consequences of defying God’s commandments.
“The rest of the images in the exhibit are much more whimsical. I created them just for the joy of it. They are enjoyable and intriguing eye candy.”
The exhibit is available for browsing during the month of December. Please contact the gallery for hours of operation.
The HCA Gallery is inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture and is located at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park on the second floor of the Community Center. Their phone number is 863-453-4531.