AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) continues its excellence in art and culture with their monthly artist reception. Judy Nicewicz is the featured artist for February 2022. The reception, which is always free, was held on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Nicewicz is the current HCA gallery manager. She has been painting and teaching art for over 18 years in Highlands County. She does offer classes for adults at her home studio and will also travel to teach for home parties and other groups.
She was president of the Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative from 2013-2016, and is a member of HCA, the Highlands Art League (HAL), Teachers of Educational Art Material (TEAM) and the Society of Decorative Painters.
Her other impressive credentials include an accreditation for Sculpture Clay and HD Painting, accredited Pricilla Houser teacher and a Donna Dewberry One Stroke Instructor.
Nicewicz is a true believer in sharing classes with children as it helps inspire them to become the next generation of artist. That helps others explore their own talents and that’s an important part of giving back to the community.
“One of my students at the Highlands Art League, where I was teaching a class at their kid’s summer camp, said something that stuck with me,” said Nicewicz. “We were doing a different landscape every day. The class was three hours, but the kids were finishing in about an hour.
“I told Hannah, one of the kids, that adults usually do a little practice drawing to warm up before they go to the canvas. She said, ‘We’re so good, we don’t need to practice’. I laughed and said, you go then honey!”
Nicewicz says she continues to take classes. She wants to learn how the students think and feel. She also wants to see what other artists teach and what techniques they use. Learning is ongoing.
“There was another kid’s class where we drew five-petal flowers. I told them almost all flowers had five petals. We all decided to take a walk outside as they wanted to view some flowers growing and wanted to count the petals.
“I was praying that all the flowers they found actually had five petals. Luckily they all did,” laughed Nicewicz.
Shirley Mac Kenzie was looking at “Tuckered Out,” a work in acrylic by Nicewicz.
“Judy taught me how to do a painting like this in class. I did a larger version that was 16 x 20. I enjoy her classes so much.”
Marge Boprey was viewing “Puddle Fun,” and oil painting by Nicewicz.
“This is so cute, so frivolous. The child is having a great time splashing in the puddle. I have all boys, sons and grandsons, so this is special.”
The next Art Reception, which is free, is Saturday, March 5 when the unique works of Jim Leary will on exhibit. The reception is from noon-2 p.m. There are light refreshments to enjoy while browsing. Be sure to mark your calendar.
The Nicewicz exhibit is free to view during the month of February at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture located at 310 West Main St. in Avon Park. For more information please contact Nicewicz at http://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/judynicewicz.