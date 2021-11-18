AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) hosted a Primal Connection Facilitated Community Drum Circle on Saturday, Nov. 13. This was a family friendly indoor event led by Fred Leavitt, president of Primal Connections assisted by Denise Miriani and Donna Lee Hilden.
The event was held at HCA’s Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. The event was open to the public and there was no change to attend or participate.
There was a lot of community interest as over 25 people arrived to participate in the drum circle. Some brought their own instruments; others used drums that Leavitt brought for people to borrow during the event.
“Rhythm is something common to all ages and cultures, “said Leavitt. “If you can tap your feet to rhythm, you can join in. Music lifts your spirits and unites with the players.
“It is a collective sound of percussion instruments where each person is heard in response to each other. Everybody feels a part of it. The diversity comes together as one voice and fills the players with joy and a spirit of unity.”
Some years back Primal Connection held monthly drum circles at Highlands Hammock State Park that sometimes drew as many as 150 people. Drum therapy was very popular and Leavitt hopes to see a rebirth of that level of interest.
The Primal Connection is a 501 C3 not-for-profit percussive education organization dedicated to bringing the cultures together using the universal language of rhythm.
“The drum circle goes way back to our ancestors sitting around a camp fire,” said Hilden. “They used hollow logs to beat on and had others join in with banging sticks and even chanting. Many danced to the beat of the rhythm. It brought everyone together.”
Leavitt explained the various percussion instruments and different types of drums that were available. “All of these instruments are able to mark the beat. There is a shaker stick, a rattle that makes grinding noises and go-go bells from Brazil.”
It was very rewarding to see the smiles and excitement form everyone making music and keeping the beat. There were children of various ages and even some older adults. They all learned quickly how to place the accent on certain beats to creative a multitude of rhythms.
“The Spanish actually took the drums away from people as they felt they were too powerful,” said Leavitt. “The fisherman used wooden crates to create their own drums.
“Each of us has rhythm inside of us. It comes out if you hear the base beat and feel the vibration in the pulse.”
Hilden demonstrated using a Native American drum. “This is from the Navaho tribe and I found it in the Grand Canyon region of Arizona.”
Rex ‘TRex’ Thompson brought his own drum to the circle. “It’s a Pearl Cajone with an interesting sound. I also play guitar.”
Yvonne Schwartz was involved in Leavitt’s circles previously. “I love it; it’s so much fun. I played with the circle about 10 years ago and am happy to start up playing again.”
Today’s event was special for Phoenix Loney according to Jacqueline Loney. “This is a great experience for an autistic child like Phoenix. The kids can do anything. There are no rules in making music.”
There was an amazing finale with each section playing a different rhythm separately and then together. Leavitt skillfully conducted his orchestra to a blending of music in a Cali style that was awesome.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance has a full schedule of events the community can attend and participate in.
For more information visit them online at https://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/drum-circle.