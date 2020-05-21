AVON PARK — COVID-19 has closed many businesses, attractions and cultural events. Everyone is looking for something interesting and fun to do, while staying home and keeping safe. The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) has created a unique idea so that you can still enjoy their art gallery.
For now, the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of the Arts remains closed due to COVID-19 and Florida’s Safety restrictions. This closure of the museum will assist community efforts to thwart the virus.
“While our doors are closed, we are excited to announce that we have moved our current exhibition, ‘The Art of Linda Beardsley’ online,” said Gaylin Thomas, president of the HCA.
Here is the link to view the exhibit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88TdOBBxMhQ
Beardsley studied under many award winning artists, most notably with Master Artist, Rob Liberace. Her studies included watercolor, acrylics, oil, trois crayon, charcoal and still life. She has a variety of beautiful works to view in the video gallery. You can contact Thomas if you are interested in purchasing one of them.
“We’re working on a lot of exciting interactive activities for when we are able to reopen. Fred Leavitt (previous HCA President) was such a warrior for HCA to get it up and running in a strong and positive direction. We’re now looking to move it to the next level.”
One of the things that needs to be done before re-opening is having the museum and gallery thoroughly sanitized. A professional company is being consulted at this time so they can be ready to open once it has been determined it’s safe to do so.
“We are planning for a soft opening in late August to host the Sebring Readers Club. This is tentative as it depends on the current COVID-19 situation at that time.”
While they are not open to the public, the administrative work doesn’t stop for Thomas.
“There are grants to seek out and write so we can try and get funding for arts and culture. We are also working on updating and revising our website.”
The HCA celebrates the work of artists of all genres including, but not limited to, artists (painters, sculptures), woodworking, photography, musicians and writers. This is a great group to join so you can become part of the art and culture movement in Highlands County. A membership list is found on their website.
“A lot of local artists want to experience that synergy that happens when they share ideas and projects. This generates a lot of positive energy and excitement, creating something together. I want to be the catalyst of our mission.”
The HCA Gallery is located in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of the Arts located at 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Watch for news and updates and check out their website www.heartlandculturalalliance.org later this summer for announcements. It is under revision at this time.
If you are interested in purchasing any of the works in the video gallery, you can contact Thomas at 863-414-1578.
She says they do plan to continue the very popular monthly artist receptions. There are a lot of new activities planned for HCA, so keep watching.