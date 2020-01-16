AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is offering a Beginning Wire Sculpting class by Beverly Marshall. Student will learn how to form basic sculptures of various subject matter using one continuous line of wire. For this class students will learn to form wire using wire pliers and their hands to sculpt various forms that will come together as a finished wire sculpture. Students will learn how to adhere their wire sculptures to a finished base for a completed work.
Each class will focus on a new artistic piece with new subject matter allowing the student to explore and gain skills. They will sculpt animals such as elephants and butterflies.
Students will need to purchase a pair of wire pliers and a simple Philips screw driver before classes start. Wire, simple bases, screws and other material will be supplied. Class will meet on Fridays from 6:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 17, 24, and 31 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Cost of the 3-week course is $100. HCA members get a 10% discount.
For more information or to register, contact Gaylin Thomas by phone at 863-414-1578 or email at mothomas@embarqmail.net.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.