- AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will host a Primal ConnectionFacilitated Community Drum Circle Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. The drum circle is a family friendly, indoor, all age event led by Primal Connection members Fred Leavitt, Denise Miriani, and Donna Lee Hilden.
“Rhythm is something common to all ages and cultures. If you can tap your feet to rhythm, you can join in. It is a collective sound of percussion instruments where each person is heard in response to each other. Everybody feels a part of it. The diversity comes together as one voice and fills the players with joy and a spirit of unity,” President of Primal Connection Inc., Fred Leavitt said.
The event is open to the public. Free. Bring your own instrument or instruments can be provided by contacting HCA in advance. Space is limited. Register online https://www.heartlandculturalalliance.org/event-details/community-drum-circle, or contact HCA by email at HCAPPRM@gmail.com or by phone at 863-402-8238.
Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main Street.
Primal Connection is a 501©(3) percussion educational organization dedicated to bringing the cultures together through the universal language of rhythm.