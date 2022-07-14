AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art hosted the Heartland Cultural Alliance’s annual Members’ Exhibit, Artist’s Reception and Luncheon on Saturday, July 9.
The free event was the official “unveiling” of the new member’s exhibit that will reside at the museum for the next two months. All of the member art is for sale and represents a “broad spectrum” of mediums including photography, acrylics, oils, 3D digital art and even some hand-carved wooden tables.
Local artists Lynn Scarborough, Fred Leavitt, Cindy Rose Eaton, Jim Fitch, Jim Leary and more were in attendance, discussing their art, each others art and sharing “tricks of the trade.”
During the reception, members gathered to discuss member benefits and new ways to promote art and culture throughout Highlands County. HCA President Gaylin Thomas led the discussion, covering the benefits that members receive as part of HCA and receiving feedback from those in attendance as to how the organization could reach more people. Suggestions included utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Attendees were treated to a hot dog buffet, with plenty of sauerkraut, chili and condiments for everyone. There was even homemade potato salad. Cookies and cake were available as well and were popular during the meeting.
Usually, members show their art for one month. But due to the slower summer season, there is room for more exposure.
Members enjoy benefits including displaying their artwork in the museum as well as promoting samples of their work on the “Member’s Art Page” with contact information on the HCA website. Members also have the option to sell their work in the museum gift shop as well as the website. Members can share upcoming events on the Alliance’s social media pages and in the HCA’s newsletter.
Additionally, members participate in the annual Arts & Culture Fusion Fest. The next festival is slated for Jan. 28, 2023.
Heartland Cultural Alliance is a non-profit that promotes art and culture throughout Highlands County. HCA aims to incorporate art and culture into the everyday lives of the county’s residents and, “To serve as a collective voice and advocate for the arts and cultural organizations in the community.”
Monthly member meetings are held once a month at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 863-453-4531, email hcapprm@gmail.com or visit heartlandculturalalliance.org
.