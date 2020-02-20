AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance will be offering a Saturday series of drawing classes held by international award winning artist Beverly Marshall.
The classes will be for beginning and intermediate artists. They are to take place February 22, Feb 29, March 7 and March 14 at The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street.
The Beginning Drawing Class course will teach different techniques in shading, the importance of light and dark areas, how to break down an image, and controlling your pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast, whether it be people, animals or landscapes.
Classes will be held from 2:15 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. The cost for the four week course including supplies is $120. HCA members save 10%.
The Intermediate Drawing Class is a course for artists who have had some previous experience in pencil drawing. Students will build on their existing skills and learn more advanced levels of pencil control and different techniques in shading.
Attention will be paid to detail and contrast to bring more realism into the drawing. Students will also learn how to scale a drawing up or down. The class focus will be on animals and will use a grid method.
Class Schedule, Saturday, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm. Feb. 22, 29 and March 7, 14.
Cost including supplies is $120. HCA members save 10%.
Artist Beverly Marshall grew up bouncing around between New York, Tennessee, and Florida. Her family moved from Cookeville Tennessee to Boca Raton when she was 13.
For more information or to reserve your spot contact Gaylin, 863-414-1578 or mothomas@embarqmail.com
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.