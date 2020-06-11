AVON PARK — Following stay at home orders and businesses temporarily closing, many of Ridge Area Arc’s annual fundraisers had to be rescheduled. The non-profit agency depends on fundraisers and staff held out hopes that the second annual Heals That Heal event could remain as planned.
“We had such a fantastic event last year, I really did not want to cancel or reschedule. We needed to have something fun to look forward to,” said Director of Development, Donna Scherlacher. “Planning is underway for the 2020 event and community response has been overwhelmingly positive. Attendees from last year have called to inquire about the event because they didn’t want to miss it.”
If you want to enjoy an evening out with friends, dress up or dress down and wear your favorite footwear as well as help a local organization who serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Heels That Heal is the perfect summer event for you.
Heels That Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” Local speakers and talent will round out an evening of delicious food and adult beverages, entertainment, motivation and the opportunity to celebrate each other while helping to support Ridge Area Arc.
The event will be held from 6-9 pm on July 17 at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online through Eventbrite or by calling 863-452-1295 ext. 103.
Sponsorship packages are available and include tickets to this exclusive event. Ridge Area Arc is accepting sponsorships though July 3. All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment.