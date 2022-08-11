SEBRING — The Healthy Start Coalition of Highlands, Hardy and Polk counties hosted their Community Expo and Baby Shower on Saturday, July 30 at the Lakeshore Mall. This was a community resource event representing services for people of all ages.
“This is an exciting event and we’re so pleased with the turnout,” said Kasey Pacheco, a Board Certified Holistic Nurse who was one of the organizers.
In addition to vendor tables there were snacks, drinks, music, scavenger hunt, story time, face painting balloons, prizes and some very nice giveaways. Speakers provided motivation and inspiration and included Chantel Parris (Candidate for County Commissioner and local business owner), Kasey Pacheco (Holistic Registered Nurse and local business owner), Kevin Roberts (Champion for Children) and Tom Morrison (motivational speaker).
RCMA team members had lots of information available to share. They are recognized as a national role model in preparing rural low income children for leadership in an increasingly diverse and complex world.
The Champion for Children Foundation Family Resource Center had Tracy Thomas and Phyllis Moloney on hand to answer questions.
“We’re located inside the Circle Theatre,” said Thomas. “That is where you go for help. If we can’t help, we have plenty of resources that can.”
Choices Family Resource Center offers a range of classes. Betty Lesane, Kimberly Farabee and Dorinda Hendry were busy answering questions. Classes include general parenting, life skills, Bible study and more. They also had a table with photos showing fetal development.
Kasey Pacheco was a speaker who also offered her specialized services.
“I focus on community nursing, proactive preventative care and a holistic approach to healing.”
Kim Moran, of Kraft’s by Kim’, had a table with lovingly handmade baby and child items. While demonstrating doing diamond art, she described how she makes a sublimation cup.
“They are made using special paper which is wrapped around a blank cup and heated to seal the design.”
The Kid’s Zone had fun games including bowling, cornhole and basketball. Vicente Hernandez was shooting baskets with his kids Nana and Sam.
Sharon and John Weatherhead had their resource table set up for some of the older attendees. They offered booklets and pamphlets with information on local Medicare programs for those ‘new to 65’ or for those just seeking answers to their Medicare questions.
The FDOH (Florida Department of Health) table, manned by Pam Crain, Anail Viera and Wendy Torres, was filled with children’s books.
“We got a grant from FDOH to be able to encourage kids to read by offering them books they actual would want to read,” said Crain. “We’ve partnered with the Boy’s Club – Girl’s Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Avon Elementary to provide them with books for the kids.”
Kelly Dressel of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands had a table showing all the different programs and activities the museum has to offer.
At the Magic by Nelson table, Nelson was making balloon hats and Romanita was doing face painting for the little ones.
With about 30 vendors, plenty of food and fun, it was a very successful day. It’s always great to be able to share resource information available to help people in our community.