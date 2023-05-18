Dr. Bobby Baum, PhD, spoke Wednesday, May 10, on “Why (Adolf) Hitler Was Wrong about Race?” at the last meeting this season of the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative in Sebring.
Baum earned his PhD from the University of Florida in virology and did research in molecular biology/genetics at UF, Indiana University, Harvard and the University of South Florida.
Baum said that Charles Darwin’s “Survival of the Fittest” did not mean the survival of the strongest or the brightest, but the ones who had the most fertile offspring. Hitler believed the Jews were smart but locked in a battle of death with the Aryan race to prove who was the master race. He believed the Aryan race was the pinnacle of human evolution and the Slavic race inferior and deserved to be enslaved. Everyone knew how Hitler felt about the Jews and they were about to find out as he murdered, gassed, tortured and destroyed millions of them during World War II.
The Jews have been persecuted for over 1,000 years. The Roman Catholic Church for centuries preached that the Jews killed Jesus. They referred to them in their liturgy as “The Perfidious Jews.” Both Catholics and Lutherans as well shrugged their shoulders and agreed.
It took the great St. Pope John XXIII to change everything. His great Encyclical, Nostra Aetate, Oct. 28, 1965, was the turning point in relations between the Catholic Church and Judaism. It carried a foundational text for dialogue with other religions and reminded the world of the spiritual bond that ties the people of The New Covenant to Abraham’s stock as the Jewish root of Christianity.
Braun commented that Anti-Semitism is still here today. “About half the crimes against religion are hate crimes against Jews.” However, he does believe that the world is better today than in the past. The Holocaust woke up the world about hate, but religion in general seems to be on the decline.
He spoke of anti-Jewish stereotypes. He said 70% of Americans believe Jews stick together. He agreed but dispelled that, as most people tend to find friends that think alike. A total of 38% of Americans feel that Jews like to be at the head of things
“There is truth to that. Jews are smart, know many languages and are proficient in math. If you look to the State of Israel you will see the great contributions they make to the field of medicine and agriculture,” Braun said.
He ended his speech mentioning that there has been a significant decline in church and synagogue workshop as observed in the main stream churches like Catholicism, Lutheranism, Methodism, Jewish temples and synagogues. There is often no excitement there for the youth who are bombarded with I-phones, Tik Tok and other social media.
“The Evangelicals, however, seem to have a way to attract youth. Their Wednesday evening youth programs are packed,” Braun said. “We can all learn from them about their emphasis of having a personal relationship with God.”
HAII President Bobby Lee introduced Elsa Kahn. She is the widow of Marvin Kahn who was the co-founder of HAII along with board member Justine Devlin.
The luncheon meetings will begin again in the Fall. He welcomed the guests to suggest compelling speakers for next season by calling Justine Devlin at 863-443-1231.