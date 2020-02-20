SEBRING — What started in 2015 as a small monthly gathering of Highlands County citizens (to assure that the world would “Never Forget” the Holocaust,) has grown larger every month as the Heartland American-Israeli Initiative.
Italian Catholic Justine Devlin started the Initiative because of her concern with growing anti-Semitism throughout the world and on college campuses. She developed the Initiative’s mission: “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
When Devlin began her monthly luncheons at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring she was lucky to fill a table or two. Last Wednesday a private room at Chicane’s was literally packed to the gills to hear guest speaker, former CIA agent Jeffery Sanow. He had led a 1,400-employee security company in Uganda. He spoke about the beauty of the country and how to be prepared if you visit. He also discussed the current situation with the Jewish community and the Entebbe Raid during the reign of Ibi Amin.
In the 20th Century when Uganda was under British control the country was offered to Jews of the world as a Jewish Homeland. It was known as the “Uganda Plan,” said Sanow. It resulted in a strong Jewish conversion among Ugandans.
However, on June 27, 1976 a plane from Tel-Aviv was hijacked following a stop in Athens for refueling. Security was lax and four terrorists boarded the flight. The plane was forced to fly to Benghazi then on to Entebbe in Uganda where President Amin gave full support of the terrorists hijackers. The hostages were held in a building in the airport terminal.
In response, on the morning of July 4, 1976 four planes took off from Israel. It took eight hours and they flew low into Uganda.
At 11 p.m. an Israeli C-130 landed at the Uganda airport. It was led by Lt. Col Yonatan Netanyahu. The hostage guards were attacked and shot as well as the hijackers and three hostages were caught in the crossfire. Forty-five Uganda soldiers were also killed. In less than an hour 102 hostages were rescued however Netanyahu was killed. His younger brother is the current Primer Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Israeli commandos destroyed 30 Soviet-built MIG fighter planes. Amin was humiliated and ordered the murder of Dora Bloch a 74-year-old Israeli passenger on the hijacked plane. She was being treated in a local hospital. Amin also ordered the slaughter of several hundred Kenyans in Uganda in reprisal for Kenya’s assistance to Israel. The raid greatly diminished his standing and his tyranny. Amin died in exile in Saudi Arabia in 2003.
Uganda had close ties with Israel until Amin gained power. Since his exile, Uganda has rekindled their close relationship with Israel as evidenced by a recent visit by Benjamin Netanyahu. “Much of Uganda’s technology comes from Israel,” said Sanow.
Sanow also said that tribalism is rampant in Uganda. There are 56 tribes and about nine indigenous tribes all with their unique prejudices and even unique bodily appearances from shades of blackness to shapes of noses. “A tribe will never ‘rat’ out on their tribe,” Sanow added.
He closed his talk about the country by telling the audience that Uganda is a safe place to visit if you take the proper precautions. He suggested that visitors bring cash if they encounter any medical need in a hospital as cash is the only method of accepted payment.
A visit to Queen Elizabeth Park in Uganda is a must. There you will find a birder’s paradise, view tree climbing lions, sultry leopards and migratory elephants. There are game drives and nature walks and even availability to track the endangered mountain gorillas.
Sanow offered a most interesting perspective about Uganda especially relative to the Initiative member’s support and partnership with Israel.
Devlin’s drive and enthusiasm has resulted in filling the restaurant with the most compelling speakers like Sanow over the years. They have come from all over the world as well as locally to talk about campus anti-Semitism, about groups in the US who are actively fighting anti-Semitism, of people telling their emotional stories of visiting Israel, as well as Christians who have saved many Jews from the concentration camps.
The Initiative has held yearly Unity Breakfasts attracting over 200 attendees. Two years ago they sponsored a trip to the Miami Holocaust Memorial and on March 11 they still have a few openings for a bus trip to the St. Petersburg Holocaust Museum.
Interested residents of Highlands County can make a reservation by e-mailing Mary Ann at matromer@aol.com or Donna at donnawasson53@icloud.com. The trip which includes the bus ride, a guided tour of the museum and a delicious lunch is $50. The coach will leave from the Hibachi Grill parking lot in Sebring promptly at 8:30 a.m.
Another event sponsored by Temple Israel is a tribute to “The Stars of David,” Rock n’ Roll from the 50’s til now, direct from the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Temple Israel of Highlands County will present a fun-filled evening with a walk down memory lane featuring the music of The Mammas & Papas, Barry Manilow, Sammy Davis Jr, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Carole King, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Barbara Streisand and many more.
The cost is $20 and light refreshments will be served. You can make a reservation for the show written and conceived by Cantor Riselle Bain by calling the temple at 863-382-7744.
Longtime area businessman Marvin Kahn ended last Wednesday’s luncheon by thanking Justin Devlin for her wonderful work by making each meeting so compelling. He invited guests to become members of HAII. Cost is $25 a year.
Two regular attendees to the luncheons are Berta and Jerry Folmar. Berta commented, “Some of my best friends are Jewish. I have been ‘adopted’ by their family. They have helped me learn much about Israel and I enjoy learning more at each of these meetings too. I support our President’s continued effort in relationship to our partnership with Israel.”
The next meeting open to the public is Wednesday April 8 starting at 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s.